HUNTINGTON The last time Marshall played Rice in December ended in an Owls thumping of the Herd in Houston in the 2013 Conference USA Championship.
Everything from the teams playing to the gloomy and cold weather on Saturday was a repeat.
And so was the outcome after Rice defeated No. 15 Marshall, 20-0.
It was the first time the Owls defeated a ranked opponent on the road since dropping No. 8 Baylor, 20-7, on Oct. 12, 1991 in Waco, Texas. Rice hadn’t shut out a ranked opponent on the road since blanking No. 18 Florida, 10-0, on Oct. 8, 1960.
Marshall also had some firsts of its own. It was the first time it had ever been shut out at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Herd was last blanked at home by Western Michigan in 1982, 34-0, at Fairfield Stadium.
“Obviously, very disappointed in the way we played,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “Credit to (Rice coach) Mike (Bloomgren) and that team and the way they played. We did not get it done when we had to. It’s a total team effort on the players and coaches.”
Rice stymied the potent Marshall offense by forcing five Grant Wells interceptions by five different players, including a 36-yard pick-six by safety Naeem Smith in the third quarter.
“I don’t know if we had a different mentality coming into this game,” Wells said, “but nothing really seemed to work for us today.”
Rice took advantage of Wells’ first interception midway through the first quarter after a 1-yard Jordan Myers plunge gave the Owls a 7-0 lead and their first rushing touchdown of the season. The score capped off a 10-play, 47-yard drive that milked 6:48 off the clock and saw the Owls rush the ball nine times in the series.
Rice added a 39-yard field goal by Collin Riccitelli behind another 10-play drive that consumed 5:21 for a 10-0 lead with 2:59 to play in the half.
“We possessed it for a long time today,” Bloomgren said. “It’s just the way we believe that we can win games. To control the clock and defense, it’s the way we roll.”
Rice (2-2, 2-2) dominated the time of possession battle by holding the ball for 36:26. And the Owls played without their starting quarterback, running back and top wide receiver as backup quarterback Jovani Johnson made only his second career start.
Johnson threw for 86 yards but was 10 of 14 passing.
Marshall appeared to have found a reprieve heading to the half after Rice missed a 23-yard field goal as time expired. The Herd forced a three-and-out of the Owls to start the second half but failed to build on the momentum. Starting from its own 11, Marshall netted minus-3 yards on three plays before punting.
Riccitelli connected on a 40-yard field goal and a 13-0 Rice lead with 9:24 to play in the third.
Three of Wells’s next four passes were intercepted, including the Smith return for a 20-0 Owls lead midway through the third.
Wells had thrown only four interceptions over his first seven games. The redshirt freshman finished 18 of 35 for 165 yards.
“They did a good job staying on drives and we couldn’t get them off the field,” Holliday said.
Although Marshall’s hopes of playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl game took a significant hit with its first loss, Holliday said all of Marshall’s goals still remain in reach.
“You can’t let one game beat you twice,” Holliday said. “We have to move forward.”