West Virginia State University tennis player Kierstin Hensley was selected to be the Mountain East Conference’s honoree for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award on Tuesday.
The Russell grad and state champion was one of only 39 conference nominees at the DII level.
The award recognizes outstanding female student-athletes for a combination of academic and athletic achievements, community service and leadership.
Hensley is a three-time All-MEC First Team selection, a former Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year and recently named Senior of the Year. She was last ranked No. 12 by the ITA in women’s singles, the highest ranking ever for a women’s tennis player in the MEC.
"I am so grateful to be able to represent my team, school, conference, and God at a national level," Hensley said on the team’s website. "It is truly a dream to be nominated, and I cannot say thank you enough to all of those who have supported me along this amazing journey."
Hensley maintained a 4.0 grade point average and spent time as a tutor at the Student Success Center, She gave tennis lessons to middle and high school kids and participated in WVSU Cares Days.
The Yellow Jackets were MEC regular season and tournament champions in each of her final three seasons.
WVSU advanced to the Round of 16 at the national championships during her sophomore and junior campaigns. and Hensley won a women’s singles title at the ITA Atlantic Region Championship in her senior season. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology in May.