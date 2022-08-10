ASHLAND Carl Helem, who started his basketball career playing on outdoor clay courts because his school couldn’t afford a gym, will now take his place among the state’s greatest as he is posthumously inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
“He was one of a kind,” said Shirley Williams of Huntington, who was cousins with Helem’s wife, Jacqueline. “After my mother passed, I stayed with Jackie and Carl. They were wonderful.”
Best known for his memorable stint on the Harlem Globetrotters, Helem led his high school to back-to-back Kentucky state championships in 1944 and 1945 and was a standout in college.
Helem attended Horse Cave High School in Hart County and was a star player, alongside his future Globetrotters teammate Clarence Wilson. The duo was known as the “Terrific Twosome” at Horse Cave, where they won 65 straight games to claim back-to-back Kentucky High School Athletic League championships.
The KHSAL was a segregated athletic league which existed during the Jim Crow era in Kentucky. Faced with the challenges that were common among Black students who had to attend segregated schools, Helem persevered above the poverty and neglect that persisted at his school to be named KHSAL Tournament MVP his senior year in 1945.
Williams said she was amazed by what Helem overcame from the start.
“It was progress,” she said. “I know it was hard, but he succeeded in more ways than one.”
After high school, Helem attended what is today known as Tennessee State University from 1945-48, along with Wilson. As a freshman, Helem led the team in scoring and was named an All-Midwest player twice. During his three seasons, Helem’s team lost just eight games.
After college, Helem moved to Chicago with his newlywed wife Jacquelyn and tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters. Helem was selected from among the 80 or so who tried out.
Nicknamed “Kingfish,” Helem once again played alongside Wilson, this time touring the country as part of one of the most memorable squads the famed Globetrotters ever put together.
Helem was a character among characters with the Harlem Globetrotters. Williams remembers his personality well.
“The biggest thing I remember about Carl, he loved his Cadillacs. He was a clown with the Globetrotters,” Williams said with a laugh. “A lot of them were real characters back then.”
Despite his newfound fame, Helem never forgot what was most important to him.
“He called every night,” Williams said. “It didn’t matter where he was, across the world; he always called Jackie every night.”
During his time with the Harlem Globetrotters, Helem defeated the reigning NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers in 1948 and 1949, took part in the Globetrotters’ first tour overseas and competed in the World Series of Basketball against the top college seniors around the country.
“Everyone shoots 3s now, but he would shoot them from midcourt,” Williams’s husband, Joseph, said. “That was his trademark shot.”
Helem’s run with the Harlem Globetrotters also saw the team introduce the iconic theme song of “Sweet Georgia Brown,” as well as make appearances on the big screen in the films “The Harlem Globetrotters” and “Go Man Go!”
In 1955, after eight years with the Harlem Globetrotters, Carl and Jacquelyn moved to Ashland, where Carl worked in maintenance and security for the Ashland Oil & Refining Company. Helem worked there for 35 years before retiring in 1990.
In 1999, Helem became the 14th person to receive the Harlem Globetrotters Legend Ring at a ceremony in Cincinnati.
“People remember him from his days in Ashland,” Williams said. “He spoke at the NAACP banquets and other functions. But I remember him in my heart.”
Helem lived in Ashland until his death on Feb. 17, 2001. Jacquelyn remained in Ashland, where she was active with the local NAACP chapter and the United Communities to Advance our Neighborhoods, Inc., as well as serving on the reunion committee for her alma mater, Booker T. Washington. Jacquelyn passed away in November 2017.
“I’m just so proud,” Williams said. “I wish some of his family was here to see it. It breaks my heart that his two daughters passed before him, but I’m just so proud of him and what he accomplished.”
The 2022 Kentucky High School Hall of Fame Induction Celebration will be held at the State Theatre in Elizabethtown on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the other inductees and celebrating Carl’s accomplishments,” Williams said. “I’m so happy to be included in the induction.”