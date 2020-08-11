Ashland football coach Tony Love let it be known to every college coach that would listen.
“If you give me the top 10 things you are looking for in a player, Blake Hester will check every box,” Love said.
Hester has checked another accomplishment off his list: the chance to play Division I college football. Having epitomized the hard work, he welcomed every challenge.
“I love being challenged,” Hester said. “I love that underdog mentality. I love it when people sleep on me, and they don’t think that I am good enough. It gives me more motivation to prove them wrong.”
Hester has chosen to accept a preferred walk-on from Akron University. Love said Hester’s leadership and toughness has set the example for the program and his teammates.
“He was a rare case,” Love said. “We don’t start too many kids as a freshman. He did that. He is the hardest-working kid that I’ve ever come across and I’ve seen a lot in 27 years of coaching. (Blake’s) durability is unquestionable. He is a great player. He never missed a game. He never missed a practice.”
Hester rushed for 1,818 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season in a Tomcats uniform. As a two-way player and a dual threat in the backfield, he also found the end zone twice as a receiver and took an interception 98 yards to the house. The Daily Independent’s 2019 Large School All-Area Player of the Year said the preparations for his senior year were difficult but rewarding.
“That offseason was the one of the hardest I ever worked,” Hester said. “It was great seeing all that hard work pay off. It was really touching and meant a lot to me. It showed me that you can’t cheat the grind. I worked my butt off for that season. It really showed.”
The grind only gets more daunting at the next level. Love was a walk-on at Morehead State and has first-hand knowledge of the atmosphere that awaits Hester in northeast Ohio. He has also instilled a dose of reality.
“We have had many conversations in the locker room after practice, after school and when he stops by the office,” Love said. “I know what it’s like and how tough it is. You can’t let up for one second because in college football, you are expendable. There are 50 more guys ready to walk on. You have to know that going in. You have to be strong mentally.”
“You’ve gone from being in Putnam Stadium, the headline in the paper and the big guy on campus,” he added, “to all of a sudden, you’re not able to dress for the games and you don’t get to travel. I think he is tough enough to handle it. He has a chip on his shoulder the size of Texas. I told him to keep that there. I believe in him.”
Hester’s determination has led to increased workouts this summer. A trip to CrossFit Countdown at dawn is followed by morning conditioning on the field. He hits the gym for a return trip every afternoon.
“It’s been my dream my whole life,” Hester said of playing college football. “I am excited and eager to be closer to that dream and I will keep working towards my dream every day.”
Hester said his conversations with Love have provided him with extra motivation. He wants to be the hardest worker in the room and takes pride in that distinction.
“We talk a lot about it,” Hester said. “He tells me not to quit. We both realize that there will be ups and downs in the college experience. I want to outlast everyone.”
“If football doesn’t pan out, I still will work hard in every job that I get,” he continued. “I’m still going to compete as hard as I can. That’s who I am. When I get a job, I am going 110% at it.”
Hester found a comfort level during his campus visit at Akron earlier this year. Zips coach Tom Arth discussed how Hester would factor into the team’s future plans.
“When I went on a visit there, I just felt it was the best fit for me,” Hester said. “I felt like the coaches believed in me and really wanted me there. I just had a good feeling about the place. (Arth) was easy-going and an intellectual person. He personally watched my film and he told me how he would use me in the offense and the scheme they run.”
Hester plans on studying exercise science at Akron and wants to become a physical therapist. Love can see Hester eventually making the same impact on the Zips programs as he did for the Tomcats.
“When he went to Akron, I think he saw the landscape of the scholarship opportunities,” Love said. “If a coach is looking to set a foundation of what he wants, then I can’t think of anybody better than Blake Hester.”
The former Ashland running back also has a competitive nature that will serve him well at the next level. Love has seen it up close.
“He is a Tomcat through and through,” Love said. “He gave everything he could to this program. I don’t know how many kids can say that. … I will never forget the day that we got into a heated discussion because he had a stress fracture in his back. It wasn’t even during the season. I told him he had to take some time off and he wanted to fight me over it.”
“He said he would let the team down if he didn’t practice,” Love added. “It was more painful for him to think about taking time off.”
The Zips were winless during their 2019 campaign and totaled just 576 yards on the ground. Hester is confident and focused that he can be an integral part of the program’s resurgence.
“I think if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will,” Hester said. “How can you expect people you don’t know or even your friends and family to believe it’s all going to work out? I have a belief in myself that I can do anything that I set my mind to.”
