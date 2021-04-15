MOREHEAD East Carter claimed top billing in the girls tennis Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament on Thursday at Morehead State for the fourth time in program history — all since 2014.
The Lady Raiders’ Maria Hayes won the singles title, topping teammate Kaitlyn Conley, 6-0, 6-0. Hayes won her second EKC singles crown.
“Kaitlyn came to the net multiple times as usual,” East Carter coach Jeff Porter said, “but her teammate, Maria, hit lobs and passing shots for the win.”
The Lady Raiders’ Aliya Lewis and Emma Moudy won the doubles crown, knocking off Rowan County’s duo, 6-2, 6-1, for their first conference championship.