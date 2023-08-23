CANNONSBURG A Logan Price-led Boyd County boys soccer team had never been winless through its first three games … until 2023.

But the Lions are far from panic mode in the head coach’s ninth season at the helm.

Price is looking to senior Maverick Boyd, senior Aiden McCoy and junior Cameron Stanton, among others, to lead the way back to a hopeful 16th Region title.

The Lions are back-to-back region champions. They also won it in 2018 under Price’s direction, and were runners-up in 2016.

While the success has been enjoyable, it’s increased the target on Boyd County’s collective backs.

“They’re used to being the hunted inside the 16th,” Price said. “… But we’ve reached a point where it ain’t just everybody this side of Morehead who knows you. We’re thankful teams across the state know who we are, but if you have that respect, you have to play at that level. You’re going to have to bring it every single night.”

Boyd County’s biggest question so far: Where will the scoring come from?

Rolen Sanderson paced the Lions in goals (12) and assists (16) last season, but he and brother Dane Sanderson moved to New Hampshire.

Cole Thompson and Alec Lawson combined for 20 goals and nine assists, but they were seniors.

Boyd, a center midfielder, said the team probably won’t light up the scoreboard much this fall.

“We definitely aren’t going to be a scoring team this year,” Boyd said. “We’re going to be a 1-0 win, 2-0 win-type team. We aren’t going to be a 10-nothing type of team.”

Price has similar views. He said the Lions haven’t discovered their identity yet, but he’s seen flashbacks of “old-school Logan Price teams,” which were hard-nosed, gritty and physical.

Oh … and how will it stop others from scoring?

Carter Gibson racked up 78 saves and seven shutouts, but he shed the keeper gloves and received his diploma.

Senior Elaviene Davis has slid in front of the net.

Boyd is in goal for his travel teams, but not for Boyd County. He’s thankful, he said.

“I don’t enjoy being a keeper,” he said. “I just feel more comfortable on the field. … I get to come out here and play with my friends instead of playing a position I hate.”

But, because of his experience guarding the net, Boyd has good vision, according to his coach.

“No one sees the field like (goalkeepers) do,” Price said. “They have a better point of view than I do. (Boyd) can watch other guys and be like, this will work, that will work, and he’s done really well. I can put Maverick on the back line, and he’d be my best defender. I can put him in goal, and he’d be my best goalkeeper. … A captain should be an extension of me.”

Boyd and McCoy are captains. McCoy, also at center mid, tallied seven goals and five assists a year ago.

McCoy said he has “loved every minute” of being part of the Boyd County program.

“Winning, coming in here (the locker room) with everybody after just winning a hard game … nothing beats that,” he said.

He and Boyd aren’t the most vocal leaders, Price said, but the coach emphasized that’s not always necessary.

Price said the only player he’s tougher on aside from McCoy and Boyd is senior defender Spencer Gallion.

“I just know his potential, but he questions his own self,” Price said. “(In a tie against Fleming), he played absolutely awesome. When he’s on, we’re a better team.”

Freshman Alex Maynard is also a defensive talent, Price said.

The players and coach aren’t concerned with a sparkling record.

“I tell them, ‘we’re playing for October,’” said the coach.

“I think it will take until about halfway through the season to find our stride,” Boyd said. “It might even take a little longer.”

Boyd, McCoy and Stanton all said another region crown is the goal.

“I want to win a region again and just go as far as we can,” said Stanton, a winger.

“We’re still working on it, but we’re becoming more of a team every day,” Boyd said.

Price said it’s hard to comprehend that he’s into his ninth season now, but all of those different teams will help shape this one.

“I have to reinvent us a little bit this year,” he said. “Look back at old teams, at what worked and what didn’t.”

Assistant coach JW Jarrell, a former player of Price’s, will be beneficial, according to the head coach.

Price said overall play in the region has improved immensely.

“I have respect for everybody in this region,” he said. “For a lot of teams to be good in the region, that’s a good thing. We’ve won back-to-back regions, but we’re in 2023, so that doesn’t mean anything. We can put on a shirt and look back at the memory, but it means nothing. If anything, it raises the other team’s level.”