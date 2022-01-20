MOREHEAD Max Hammond III wore emotion on his face, even as he hadn’t publicly announced what it meant.
Rowan County’s boys soccer coach wiped away tears as the Vikings’ postgame huddle concluded after Boyd County beat Rowan County in the 16th Region Tournament final in kicks from the mark on Oct. 13 at Paul Ousley Field.
Hammond didn’t say so on the record that night, but he had already long since decided that whenever the Vikings’ 2021 campaign ended, so would his coaching career — or at least, that phase of it.
“I knew going into this season this was gonna be my last season, no matter how the season finished out,” Hammond said later, having stepped down from that position. “To have time with the kids and other things that I’ve got going on, it was just time to move on.
“I’d given a lot of time and effort into high school soccer, not just at Rowan County but at West Carter also. You get a lot of reward out of it, but at some point I just had to say that I’d done enough and just try to focus on some other things.”
Hammond left one of the 16th Region’s top boys soccer programs having done his part to keep it so. The Vikings went 134-50-10 in nine seasons under Hammond, played in two state tournament quarterfinals and extended their string of district tournament titles to 21.
Hammond mentioned Rowan County’s 2014 and ‘15 region tournament champions and state Elite Eight participants as top memories from his time in Morehead, as well as the 2018 Vikings club believed to have set the region’s single-season wins record with 21 victories.
Hammond’s final team also stood out — the 2021 Rowan County side that rebounded from a 4-2 loss at Menifee County in the first week of the season to go 13-2-1 in its next 16 games.
The Vikings knocked off the Wildcats in Denniston in kicks from the mark in the 61st District Tournament final and dropped defending region champion Ashland, 6-2, in the region tournament semifinals.
“Looking back at it, this last year was a really good one for us because I wasn’t really sure where we were gonna be at starting off the season,” Hammond said, “and I thought we got to a point where we were a lot better than I would have said we would have been.”
Prior to that, Hammond piloted West Carter in its first three seasons from 2010-12. During those three campaigns, the Comets improved from 4-14-1 to 8-10-1 to 12-8-2 — in 2012 tying for the second-most wins in the region and winning the 16th Region All “A” Classic.
Hammond’s time coaching coexisted with an unprecedented time of growth of the game at the high school level in northeastern Kentucky. In seven of the last nine years, the 16th Region Tournament champion has gone on to win at least one game at the state level, capitalizing on changes to the state tournament format that pitted region champions against each other in early rounds based on their location in the commonwealth.
Rowan County’s 2014 and ‘15 region champs were the second and third teams during that run to move on to the state’s second round.
“We were one of the first ones to really take advantage of that and go to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years there,” Hammond said. “I think at the right times, the right years, this region can compete with some of the top dogs in the state. Not saying we’d ever win it, but we’ll have some teams here and there that can put it together, so it’s really cool seeing that.”
Rowan County athletic department staffer Randy Wallace credited Hammond for leading the Vikings’ program to the level it could participate in such a surge.
“Max Hammond has been a tremendous coach and leader for our boys soccer team,” Wallace said. “Following a great coach like Alan Evans was not going to be easy, but Max took on the challenge and not only continued our rich tradition but added to it.”
Hammond anticipates having more time to spend with daughters Mia, 2, and Maddi, 9 months. He doesn’t see himself coaching high school soccer again, he said, unless his daughters’ team needs someone to step in. Hammond said he will be available to help out the Vikings when necessary but doesn’t expect to coach a boys high school team again, at least until his daughters are older, he said.
Hammond is staying involved with soccer as the vice president of Soccer Youth, an organization that runs multiple-day events nationally. He’s been to Naples, Florida and Mesa, Arizona in that capacity so far in 2022.
