ASHLAND Saturday night at the Ashland Armory was the first time many boxers on the East Coast Promotions card had stepped back into the ring since the pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt last spring.
For Chris “The Hammer” Brammer, it had been a little bit longer than that. Actually, a lot longer.
“It’s been more than pre-COVID,” Brammer said. “We are talking nine years. Life happened. Kids happened. Moving for work from place to place. I was in Texas for about five years trying to go start my career down there, just couldn’t get it going. Came back to Ohio for a couple years and now I’m down in Somerset, Kentucky. My kids are grown now and I have a chance to fight.”
Brammer is originally from Ironton and returned to the ring not to prove he still had the ability to fight, but rather for a much bigger cause after learning one of his coworkers had a 22-month-old child battling leukemia.
“Before I even signed the contract, I got their blessing before I would do it,” Brammer said. “They didn’t know my background, didn’t know I was a professional boxer back in the day. I work for the federal prison system, so when I got down there—I got there in November—nobody really knew much about me. So when I told them I was a professional boxer and was going to do this, she was on board with it. It was a blessing to have (her husband) here tonight, too.”
But the man who made his pro boxing debut in 2004 had one other person to sell on the idea before it became a reality — his trainer.
“I came up with this crazy idea with my trainer back in late January to see if I could fight again for this cause,” Brammer said. “He thought I was crazy and sometimes I worry about that, but I got back in there and 25 pounds later, I’m in the ring. And I’m 45. I’m proud to say that now.”
Brammer donated his winnings from the event to “Baby Jonah” and fans in attendance chipped in as well. A 50-50 drawing was held prior to the match and Brammer’s gloves used in the bout were auctioned off, with the winning bid bringing $135.
“I’ve done this once before for a cancer victim and all my proceeds went to her,” Brammer said. “All my proceeds tonight went to Baby Jonah this time around. I’m in the people business. That’s what I do.”
Brammer admitted being in front of the hometown crowd when he earned a win by retirement in the second round over Jeramy Karshner was more than he could have hoped for.
“It was a blessing,” he said. “East Coast Promotions have been good to me. The last time I fought was probably for East Coast Promotions. So, when I came to them and asked them if I could do this, they were on board. I love them to death. Tom and Mindy Hanshaw are the best. To come back to the Tri-State Area where I pretty much grew up most of my life, it was just a blessing. It was good to be back.”
And Brammer does not expect to spend nine years between bouts this time through, saying he plans to be back in action at the end of next month.
“East Coast Promotions agreed to a two-fight deal, so, I’m going to do it again July 31 if I feel good about it,” Brammer said. “If I can rate myself on this, I’d give myself a C-minus.”
Brammer added with a chuckle: “But after being out of the ring for nine years, you couldn’t expect too much out of me. I’m in the talks about doing some kind of a regional title, but that’s it for me. I’m 45 years old and I’ve got a good career as it is. I’m not looking to do this long-term.”
With the win Saturday, Brammer’s career record moved to 7-6.