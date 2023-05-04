Ashland will have a new head coach for its girls’ golf program this upcoming season, but it will come in the form of a familiar face.
Brad Hamilton, who has worked as an assistant for the past several seasons under Scott Ingram with the Kittens softball program, will oversee the girls when they hit the links in a few months.
“I’m hoping we can build a good program at Ashland,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been playing golf for thirty-some years. I applied the last couple of times it was open and didn’t get it. This year I was able to and I’m just hoping to help these kids progress.”
While this will be his first year as head coach with the golf team, Hamilton brings with him a wealth of experience as a coach.
“I’ve been coaching baseball and softball for a while,” Hamilton said. “This year is my 25th season of doing that. With coaching, the thing that draws me to it is seeing that lightbulb go off over a kid’s head. You can just see it click for them. I share a philosophy with Scott Ingram that our job is to help make them good people. Everything else is kind of secondary. We want to win, but more so than that, I want to be a good role model for these young people.”
Ashland athletic director Jim Conway is looking forward to what Hamilton will bring to this program.
“I am very excited for coach Hamilton to take over the reins of our girls golf program,” Conway said. “He is extremely excited about it and will be a great leader for our young ladies that will be participating this fall and in the future on the golf team. I have witnessed firsthand his commitment, relationship-building, and communication skills he displays with the players on our softball team. He has an assistant coaching role with them.”
Hamilton has coached with Ingram for several seasons and it has made a huge impact on him.
“Even though Scott’s the head coach, he’s never made me feel like an assistant,” Hamilton said. “I’m lucky to have had Scott as a phenomenal role model as a head coach and someone who has given me the ability to do whatever it is that I think needs to be done at the time. I have a lot of praise for Scott for being a great mentor to me.”
Hamilton thinks there’s one big parallel between softball and golf that will allow him to apply his experience in this role. Both demand competitiveness in order to succeed.
“The competition is still the same,” Hamilton said. “When it comes to being competitive, I don’t care what you play, if you’re a competitive person and want to excel, you’re going to do your best to be successful. I just want them to want to be competitive and to learn. That’s the biggest similarity between the sports, the want and need to be competitive.”
Of course, there will be differences between coaching on the diamond versus on the golf course, but Hamilton is ready to tackle the unique challenges that will be present in this new position.
“Softball and baseball both are very mental games just like golf,” Hamilton said. “But there’s no team to lean on if you’re suddenly 12-over or something. There’s not a team that can pull you out of that. With softball, you can go out and get seven or eight hits in the seventh inning to win a ball game. That’s going to be the biggest challenge on my part in trying to navigate that. But, getting the kids to understand the mentality of golf is so important.”
The new experience of heading up the golf program is a welcome change for Hamilton.
“I’ve coached for so many years in baseball and softball, but I love golf,” Hamilton said. “I’m looking forward to the change. I try to play two or three times a week when softball isn’t going on.”
The program is still relatively small right now, with just three confirmed golfers, but Hamilton is hopeful that more will come as the season draws closer.
“We just have three right now,” Hamilton said. “I hope to get more on the team. Laney Sorrell is a senior and is at the end of her high school career, Grier Campbell and Scarlett Adkins are younger, just kind of beginning their high school careers. I’m wanting them all to get their personal bests this year and I just want to watch their progression, this year and beyond.”
Conway is confident Hamilton will make an impact with those on the team, both on and off the course.
“He will do great things and will assist our student-athletes in the game of golf, but more importantly in the game of life,” Conway said.
Hamilton is a 1997 graduate of Boyd County and works for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He and his wife Leigh Ann have one daughter, Taylor.