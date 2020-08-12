Ryan Bryant’s hair had its biggest fan.
Beverly Osborne, Bryant’s mother’s best friend since they were sixth-graders, battled breast cancer until her death at age 39 in 2018, which was Bryant’s senior year at Ashland.
“She had always talked about how much she loved my hair and how much she’d love to have a wig of it, and got me to start growing it out,” Bryant said. “Sadly, she passed away before I could get it long enough, and I figured I could go ahead and grow it out because somebody else would appreciate it just like she would.”
Bryant, a sophomore on Kentucky’s football team, donated a year and a half’s worth of hair on Aug. 3 to Wigs for Kids, which gives free custom wigs made of real hair to children who need them, according to the organization’s Twitter biography.
Bryant’s hair had never been longer than “4 or 5 inches at the most,” he estimated, before he found his purpose for doing so. Learning to care for longer hair took some doing, Bryant said.
“You gotta learn how to take care of it, because it takes a lot of treatment,” Bryant said. “You have to put a lot of products in it, make sure it doesn’t die, it doesn’t get tangled up. You gotta brush it every single day, because if it tangles up then it pulls, and you gotta pull it out or cut it off. I’ve made that mistake a couple times.”
And wearing a football helmet compounded the complication.
“You pull it back or use a headband, one or the other” under a helmet, Bryant said, “because if it gets in your eyes, it feels like it’ll be the entire practice before it stops.”
In Lexington, Bryant found another motivation for his cause — Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman, who has fought a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma for two years, said Kentucky spokeswoman Susan Lax.
“He definitely inspires everyone on our team,” Bryant said. “He’s a true fighter and a warrior, so that made it a whole lot easier to do.”
Added Lax: “He hasn’t missed a game and very rarely misses a practice (has only missed to travel for treatment) since his diagnosis in 2018. He’s a warrior and that’s why all of his players love him so much. He’s got such a great, positive attitude.”
Schlarman wasn’t available for comment last week, Lax said, because he’s in Houston as part of the treatment process. But after Bryant announced his donation on Twitter and cited Schlarman as an “inspiration,” the coach quote-tweeted in response, “You guys inspire me every day with your actions and ways of giving back to the community!”
Bryant’s primary role for the Wildcats is on the offensive scout team, getting Kentucky’s defense ready for opponents. It’s an important job, even if it doesn’t result in much of a Saturday spotlight for those filling it.
“It’s fun,” Bryant said. “I love football; you gotta love it to do it. If I didn’t love it, then I probably wouldn’t be here.”
Bryant fought off a litany of injuries during his time at Ashland and has been healthy, he said, at Kentucky.
“Most people, that’s the most common question asked is, have I had any injuries? Thank God I haven’t,” Bryant said. “When I was in high school, it seemed like I couldn’t catch a break. I think it was just because all the sports I did back to back to back. Now that I’m just doing this one, they take care of us really well on the team.”
Bryant said Schlarman “has taught me a lot, from pass sets to footwork to being a good person to keep fighting, don’t give up.”
One habit that’s remained for Bryant: adjusting his now-much-shorter hair.
“I’ll just be sitting there and I’ll push my hair back for no reason,” Bryant said, adding with a laugh, “I’ll be like, I don’t need to do that. Force of habit.”
