CHARLESTON, W.Va. The George Washington offense used all its fireworks in the daytime.
The Patriot defense finished the deed in the dark.
GW forced four second-half turnovers on downs and held Ashland scoreless after the break, making 21 first-quarter points stand up in a 21-14 win on the Hill on Friday night.
It sent the Patriots to 2-0 on a night the program celebrated a new Hall of Fame class, with former NFL player Ryan Switzer and veteran coach Steve Edwards Jr. being inducted.
In his 27th season at the helm, Edwards, the program’s and Kanawha County’s winningest coach, was likely overdue. But he was making no apologies on Friday night – not for his delayed induction nor for his team’s style of winning.
“These kids played really hard,” Edwards said. “We fought through the heat, we fought through the adversity and they did what they needed to do. They took care of the ‘We,' man, and that’s what we did. As long as we continue to do that, we have a chance. We really do.”
Edwards said a hangover from an opening-week 28-21 victory over Cabell Midland was a concern, but from the opening kick, those thoughts were put to rest. At least, at first.
GW quarterback Abe Fenwick threw for 279 yards in the first half and tossed three first-quarter touchdowns, staking GW to a 21-7 lead as the second period opened. All of them were big plays as well as he found Keegan Sack from 23 and 36 yards out on each of the team’s first two drives before connecting with Anthony Valentine on a 58-yard scoring strike on the Patriots' third. Fenwick started 7 for 7 for 238 yards.
But a couple of early errors allowed Ashland (1-2) to hang around. The first came on a fumble from running back Klay Matthews, giving the Tomcats the ball at the GW 31 with the score 14-0. Seven plays later, Ashland tailback Braxton Jennings dove in from 4 yards out to make the score 14-7.
The Patriots drove to the Ashland 5-yard line early in the second quarter before settling for a 22-yard field-goal attempt from Jordan Price. The kick missed wide right and on the very next play, Ashland’s Terell Jordan took a jet-sweep handoff, made two defenders miss and sprinted 80 yards down the sideline to account for the final score. That touchdown came with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter but was, almost unbelievably, the final points of the game.
Much of that credit could be given to the Tomcats defense, as Fenwick hit on just 7 of his next 25 passes after the big start.
“We just had to slow down and keep guys in front of us,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “Not let guys run loose on us, and our guys responded. Showed a little grit there staying in the game and I’m just proud. We grew up a bit tonight.”
The Tomcats had their chances, reaching GW territory three times in the second half. The deepest of those penetrations came at the end of the third quarter as the Tomcats faced a third-and-6 from the Patriot 16. Quarterback LaBryant Strader was sacked, setting up a fourth-and-10 from the 20 on the fourth quarter’s opening play. But Strader’s throw sailed wide of Asher Adkins, sending the Ashland defense back on the field.
Twice more, the Tomcats got possession, but GW came up with stops, the last of which came with just over a minute to go near midfield, sealing the game.
“We got a little tired, got a little complacent and we’re not good enough to turn it on and off,” Edwards said. “Our defense stepped up again. They were put in some tough situations, but when you’ve got 11 willing participants on that side of the ball, you’ve got a chance.”
Fenwick finished with 407 yards on 19-of-38 passing. Three Patriot receivers went over 100 yards, with Valentine racking up 162 on four catches, Sack finishing with 119 on eight grabs and Hayden Hatfield going for 109 on five receptions.
Adkins led Ashland with 109 yards on 15 catches, with Strader finishing 23 for 41 for 233 yards.
ASHLAND 7 7 0 0 -- 14
GEO. WASHINGTON 21 0 0 0 -- 21
FIRST QUARTER
GW – Sack 23 pass from Fenwick (Price kick), 9:08
GW – Sack 36 pass from Fenwick (Price kick), 6:49
A – Jennings 4 run (Sexton kick), 2:42
GW – Valentine 58 pass from Fenwick (Price kick), 2:24
SECOND QUARTER
A – Jordan 80 run (Sexton kick), 9:44
A GW
First Downs 15 18
Rushes-Yards 27-159 21-39
Comp-Att-Int 23-41-0 19-38-1
Passing Yards 233 407
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Punts-average 3-48.3 1-28
Penalties-Yards 9-51 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Strader 13-41, Jennings 12-32, Jordan 1-80, Team 1-6.
George Washington rushing: Fenwick 9-15, Matthews 8-22, Team 2-2, Valentine 1-1, Sack 1-(minus-1).
Ashland passing: Strader 23 of 41 for 233 yards.
George Washington passing: Fenwick 19 of 38 for 407 yards, 1 interception.
Ashland receiving: Adkins 15-109, Jordan 4-75, Houston 3-29, Brown 1-20.
George Washington receiving: Sack 8-119, Hatfield 5-109, Valentine 4-162, Giacomo 1-17, Matthews 1-0.