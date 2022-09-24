GRAYSON Lawrence County’s road trip continued Friday night.
The Bulldogs keep finding more success after each bus ride and seemed to feel right at home in the confines of Steve Womack Field on Friday night.
Coach Alan Short feels his team enjoys the game no matter where they suit up.
“I think our guys are just happy to play football,” Short said. “The last time we played at home, it probably wasn’t our best effort. We’ve tried to get to the bottom of it and when we return home, we will try to correct that issue.”
Short could find no issues with Lawrence County’s performance against Class 3A foe East Carter.
Dylan Ferguson could not be stopped. The Bulldogs offense left the same impression, racking up 321 yards on the ground against the Raiders.
Lawrence County scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions and Ferguson found the end zone four times as the Bulldogs left Grayson with a 42-26 win.
Lawrence County has totaled 150 points in its last three games since the 17-14 home setback to Greenup County on Sept. 2. The Dawgs will see their home turf for only the second time this season on Oct. 7.
“It’s something we have addressed in practice,” Short said. “Our kids have brought in, and we have kept our faith in the process. We have been getting better each week. We have worked hard in practice as have every other team in the area. We are very happy with the progress that we made, and we understand that we are not a finished product.”
Ferguson amassed 189 rushing yards to guide his team’s ground game.
The senior closed out the Bulldogs’ first drive of the contest. It lasted eight plays as Lawrence County methodically drove the ball down the field.
The Raiders defense could not wrap up the physical running back and Ferguson emerged from a crowd to find a clear path to the end zone for a 34-yard TD run.
The senior proved difficult to bring down again after he finished off an 11-play march when he rumbled in for a score from 5 yards out.
“Fortunately, I’ve coached for a number of years,” Short said, “and I can’t recall off the top of my head a kid running with the purpose he did tonight. We are very thankful that he is on our team.
“I would say that (East Carter) coach (Tim) Champlin would tell you the same thing,” he added. “We want to get 4 yards per carry. Our kids have bought into that mindset. Lucky for us, we have some really physical kids.”
East Carter (5-1) added to the first-quarter fireworks. Gabe Roberts collected the ensuing kickoff after Lawrence County’s first touchdown and sprinted past tacklers for a 65-yard run to paydirt.
The Raiders didn’t start their first offensive possession until the 2:32 mark of the opening frame. Raiders running back Isaac Boggs converted on fourth down inside the Bulldogs 5 as he stretched across the goal line to tie the game at 14-14 early in the second stanza.
Lawrence County (4-1) dominated the clock for the rest of the first half. Ryan Marcum added a 20-yard touchdown sprint for the Bulldogs as East Carter only ran seven plays after its final scoring drive of the first half until halftime.
Lawrence County quarterback Talan Pollack tallied a short TD run after Kaden Gillispie set up his team deep in Raiders territory with a 46-yard punt return.
Ferguson supplied one more score with four ticks on the second-half clock with a 1-yard plunge. It gave Lawrence County a 35-14 advantage at intermission.
The Raiders found their momentum-turning drive to start the second half and drained over five minutes off the scoreboard. It stalled in the red zone. Champlin felt it was a key moment in the game.
“I thought we played really well in the second half,” Champlin said. “I would like to have that first drive back where we didn’t punch it in. I thought we adjusted well and came out and executed. Putting points on the board with that first drive, it would have been big for us. The turning point of the game was Lawrence County scoring before the half and us not scoring right there (to start the third quarter).”
East Carter responded through the air. Mikey Hall made a diving catch late in the third frame to set up his own 8-yard TD grab from quarterback Eli Estepp on the next play.
“He made some phenomenal passes tonight,” Champlin said of Estepp. “Mikey Hall and Evan Goodman made unbelievable catches. Goodman is a tall and lanky kid. He goes up and makes a play. It gave us life there. It was third-and-long. They were big moments in the game.”
Ferguson and Boggs traded touchdown runs for their respective teams in the final quarter. The Raiders were still within two possessions, but a late turnover sealed the deal for the Dawgs.
The game gave the Raiders a road map to tackle the future football ahead. Champlin wants his team to play with a sense of urgency from the opening kickoff.
“(The Bulldogs) were more physical than us at the point of attack tonight,” Champlin said. “Something that we can take away from this game is not play on our heels in the first half. … In the second half, I thought we took it to them a little bit. Those things matter. It changed the flow of the game. But the problem was they were already up and fighting back would be hard.”
Cody Crum had 45 rushing yards for Lawrence County. Gillispie added six catches for 89 yards.
Hall totaled four receptions for 53 yards for East Carter.
LAWRENCE CO. 14 21 0 7 — 42
E. CARTER 7 7 6 6 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
LC—Dylan Ferguson 34 run (Logan Southers kick), 8:10
EC—Gabe Roberts 65 kickoff return (Ryan Carter kick), 7:59
LC—Ferguson 5 run (Southers kick), 2:32
SECOND QUARTER
EC—Isaac Boggs 3 run (Carter kick), 10:56
LC—Ryan Marcum 20 run (Southers kick), 9:07
LC—Talan Pollack 3 run (Southers kick), 5:14
LC—Ferguson 1 run (Southers kick), :04
THIRD QUARTER
EC—Mikey Hall 8 pass from Eli Estepp (kick failed), :26
FOURTH QUARTER
LC—Ferguson 2 run (Southers kick), 8:51
EC—Boggs 2 run (pass failed), 6:55
LC EC
First Downs 21 10
Rushes-Yards 49-321 25-33
Comp-Att-Int 6-9-0 8-12-1
Passing Yards 89 98
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 1-29.0. 2-37.5
Penalties-Yards 12-90 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Gillispie 2-9, Marcum 7-39, Pollack 6-39, Ferguson 28-189, Crum 6-45.
East Carter rushing: Boggs 15-15, Hall 3-4, Estepp 3-2, Holbrook 4-12.
Lawrence County passing: Pollack 6 of 9 for 89 yards.
East Carter passing: Estepp 8 of 12 for 98 yards, 1 interception.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 6-89.
East Carter receiving: Roberts 2-20, Goodman 2-25, Hall 4-53.