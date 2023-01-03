WEST LIBERTY After Monday night’s game against Bath County, you could excuse people for thinking Gatlin Griffith’s first name was actually Gatling, because the Morgan County junior guard was simply on fire in the Cougars' 81-54 home win.
Like the wheeled, multi-barreled machine gun, Griffith pelted the Veteran’s Memorial Gym nets with 3 after 3 seemingly in rapid succession as he finished the night with nine treys and a career-high 34 points.
“My teammates just do a great job of getting me open. When one guy on our team hits a 3, we always go back to him for the second one, because you never know what can happen. He could end up hitting quite a bit of shots like I did tonight,” Griffith said.
Morgan County coach Reece Griffith liked what he saw from his younger brother.
“He really turned on his offensive aggressiveness. At the first of the year, he was kind of getting a feel for it and now he’s really turning it on,” he said. “He’s shot the ball really well the last three or four games.”
Griffith did the most damage by sinking five of the team’s eight treys in the second quarter when the Cougars pulled away from a 16-13 first-period advantage to a 44-26 halftime lead.
"When I see a couple go through the hoop, I’m going to shoot it and shoot it until I miss,” he said.
Yet, it was more than just Griffith who drained long-distance shots. Four other Cougars made at least one as the team tallied 17 total. It was nearly double Morgan County's season average. Before Monday night, the squad’s high mark was 13 in an overtime win against Clinton County.
Morgan County (10-2) was so successful from 3-point range that more than 60% of its buckets came from beyond the arc.
It may have been misting outside, but inside it was quite definitely raining and Bath County (8-4) did not bring its umbrellas.
“We put a big emphasis in spacing in practice, just getting people in the right spaces and turning them loose and letting them play,” Reece Griffith said. “My big offensive philosophy is offensive spacing. Spacing is offense. If we just get these guys into space, I trust their high basketball IQs to make plays.”
And like Monday’s weather, Bath County coach Steve Wright thought his team looked like it was playing in a fog.
“I don’t think we were ready to play. I don’t think we played very hard. We’ve been in a little bit of a rut the past four or five days,” he said. “We’re just not in a good … frame of mind right now, not playing well, not shooting it well, not guarding well, not defending well, not running the floor very good, not rebounding very good. You know, we are all kind of part of the puke right now. It’s not very good.”
Reece Griffith credited a big part of Morgan County’s success to its defense, especially the job Logan Spencer did on Zack Otis. The Bath County senior star entered the game averaging 30 points per contest. Spencer and the Cougar defense held Otis to nine points in the first half, but he got to the line 11 times in the final two quarters and ended up with 29 points.
“We could talk about Gatlin all night, but Logan Spencer with his defensive presence all night long, I can’t brag on him enough,” Reece Griffith said. “We have this thing called the Junkyard Chain. It’s awarded to the ‘grit and grind' guy, and he grit and grinded on Zachary Otis all night long. It’s a very, very tough task and he stepped up to the plate.”
Gatlin Griffith agreed and credited defense as a primary reason for the victory.
“We made key points on (containing) Zack Otis, because he’s one of the top players in the region and I think Logan Spencer did a great job on him tonight,” he added.
Morgan County gradually built on its lead throughout the rest of the game and extended its margin to 61-39 after the third quarter, before finishing with the 27-point edge.
“We just moved the ball and work the ball and eventually get the shot we want,” the younger Griffith said. “We hit shots pretty well tonight. So, if you hit shots, you’re going to be a pretty good ball team."
BATH CO. 13 13 13 15 -- 54
MORGAN CO. 16 28 17 20 -- 81
Bath County (54) -- Otis 29, Brasham 10, Sorrell 6, Nzungize, Smith, McCarty, Butcher, Bradley, A. Bowling, Robinson 5, B. Roussos 4, P. Roussos, Bashford, Williams, Manley. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (3 (Otis 2, Brasham 2, Robinson). FT: 13-18. Fouls: 14.
Morgan County (81) -- E. Griffith 8, G. Griffith 34, Adams 11, Hoskins 18, L. Spencer 7, Dagnan, Justice, B. Hampton, Salyer, Gamble, J. Spencer, Trusty 3, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 17 (E. Griffith 2, G. Griffith 9, Hoskins 4, Spencer, Trusty). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 18.