LLOYD Greenup County High School will recognize a former longtime public address announcer prior to the 7:30 p.m. Raceland-Greenup County boys basketball game on Monday at the Greenhouse.
Archey, who is currently the PA man for Kentucky Christian University hoops, served as “The Voice of the Musketeers” for Musketeers girls and boys basketball games from 1977 to 2020.
Archey called football and baseball for the school for several years as well.
Archey trained a number of high school students on sports announcing and scorebook-keeping, according to the school.
His unmistakable voice has been heard from the microphone at the Greenup County Fair and Old Fashion Days, too.
A member of the National Association of Sports Public Announcers, Archey is known for his famous calls such as “Here come your Greenup County Musketeers!” and “It’s a THREEEEEE-pointer!”
Archey is retired from the post office and was a substitute teacher for Greenup County Schools for 18 years.
Greenup County will also recognize its 1981 63rd District champion boys basketball team. The team, coaches and other associated members will be present to be recognized for their achievements on Monday at 7 p.m.