LLOYD Greenup County is dedicating the John F. Younce Field House at 5:30 p.m. this evening before the Musketeers’ home football opener.
Greenup County Schools superintendent Traysea Moresea is scheduled to make remarks, as well as Thomas W. Wright, Jim Dunaway and Chris Ailster. Members of the late Younce’s family are also expected to be in attendance.
Younce was a school superintendent, principal and football coach in the Greenup County district. He led the gridiron Musketeers from 1978-82 and was McKell Middle School’s first principal, beginning there when it opened in 1989.
Younce was Greenup County’s superintendent from 2004-08.
A McKell alumnus, Younce also coached American Legion Post 276 to state baseball titles in 1995 and ‘96.
He died on Jan. 28, 2021 at 72.
The district’s alumni association will host a tailgate after the ceremony. Greenup County then hosts Martin County at 7:30.