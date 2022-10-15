GRAYSON Greenup County knows a thing or two about adversity. The Musketeers lost their final nine games last season in a year of growing pains.
On Friday night in Grayson, the Musketeers faced a 20-7 halftime deficit against district foe East Carter. This year, the Musketeers have grown up as they methodically took over the second half behind their offensive line as Tyson Sammons and Ike Henderson combined for 150 yards in the second half to capture a huge district win over the Raiders, 21-20.
The win sets up a showdown next week against Ashland for the Class 3A, District 7 championship.
Greenup County coach Zack Moore gave all the credit to his players and coaches after the win.
"What can you say? It was just gutsy," Moore said. "Our coaching staff made some adjustments at the half, not anything drastic. The credit for this win all goes to our players. They were the ones who battled back when it looked pretty dang bleak. The road to play for a district championship is not always pretty, and we didn’t expect it to be, because nothing worth having ever is.”
The game was a tale of two halves. Greenup County dominated the first quarter, taking their opening drive 18 plays to the Raider 4-yard line, but came up empty missing a field goal with four minutes left in the quarter.
East Carter took over at its own 20 and promptly went 80 yards in nine plays, culminated by a 56-yard strike from Eli Estepp to Gabe Roberts for a 6-0 lead at the 11:20 mark of the second quarter.
Estepp completed four of five passes for 82 yards on the drive.
Sammons countered with some passing of his own on the next Greenup County drive. He connected on three consecutive passes: a 17-yarder to Cade Hunt, followed by two completions to Jayce Griffith for 24 yards to move the ball to the East Carter 24.
Two plays later, Sammons scored the first of his three touchdowns from 16 yards out. Carson Wireman added the PAT for a 7-6 Greenup County lead with 8:58 to play in the second quarter.
The Raiders (5-3) converted a fourth down from their own 31 on a 6-yard run from Isaac Boggs on their next possession. The Greenup County defense then turned the tables by stopping Boggs short of the first-down marker on fourth down from the East Carter 44.
East Carter defensive back Michael Hall quickly got the momentum back on the Raiders side with his fourth interception of the year at the East Carter 32.
Boggs rumbled down the right sideline for 36 yards to put the Raiders in the red zone at the Greenup County 14. Three plays later, Braiden Bellew turned his first carry of the game into six points with an 11-yard scamper to the end zone. Estepp found Cason Adams for the two-point conversion and suddenly the Raiders led 14-7 late in the second quarter.
Greenup County countered with a first down and then faced a fourth down at the East Carter 48. The gamble did not pay off, as the Raider defense bottled up Sammons and took over on downs with 1:21 to play in the first half.
Estepp went to the air once again. He connected with Hall for 22 yards to the Greenup County 33. One play later, Evan Goodman made a circus catch down the left sideline for 27 yards and the Raiders were in business. Boggs went in from six yards out with only 41 seconds remaining in the opening half. The run failed and East Carter went into the locker room with a 20-7 halftime lead.
East Carter coach Tim Champlin was obviously pleased with his team’s play in the first half.
"We were hitting on all cylinders," he said. "We made some nice plays to convert first downs. All those things led to a great half of football. We felt like we really needed to score getting the ball first out of halftime and make it a three-score game and put pressure on them offensively to play faster. Obviously we didn’t do that.”
The second half began well for the Raiders. Boggs got loose for 24 yards to get the ball to midfield. An Estepp to Hall pass produced another first down at the Greenup County 39. The drive stalled as East Carter failed to convert on fourth down at the Musketeers 33.
The Musketeers (6-2) running game then got into gear and played keepaway from the Raiders. Henderson and Sammons combined for 10 carries and 57 yards to lead the 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive capped off by Sammons's 6-yard score. Wireman booted the extra point to pull Greenup County within 20-14 midway through the third quarter.
The Musketeers defense forced a three-and-out by the Raiders and the game’s only punt ensued, giving Greenup County the ball at its own 31.
Sammons made a spectacular 34-yard run to take the ball to the East Carter 15. A holding penalty put the Musketeers behind the chains, facing a first-and-20. Sammons made his biggest throw of the night, finding Hunt for 14 yards to the East Carter 9, and four plays later, Sammons went in from two yards out to tie the game. Wireman booted the go-ahead PAT for a 21-20 lead at the 5:42 mark of the final quarter.
“Tyson is a competitor and he is a stud," Moore said. "That’s all you can say. He almost wills us offensively when we are struggling. We also got big plays from Henderson and Hunt. Our offensive line played well and Griffith’s blocking on the perimeter was excellent as well.”
Champlin echoed Moore’s assessment of Sammons.
"He made all the big plays when they needed him to," Champlin said. "The pass on first-and-20 was a back-breaker for us."
The Raiders had one final chance with good field position, following a good kickoff return from Boggs to midfield. Musketeer defensive back Ethan Kelley dropped a potential interception on second down, but on the next play showed some resiliency by picking off Estepp and returning the ball to the Raider 45.
The duo of Sammons and Henderson produced two first downs to clinch the comeback win for the Musketeers.
“We know what we are playing for next week," Moore said. "One thing this team has done well this year is just showing up ready to play, no matter who we play. I am just really excited for our team and for our school.”
Champlin will now get his team ready for a trip to Russell to determine the three and four spots in the district.
"It is a big game for both teams," he said. "It will be a battle of wills. They have played well and hard all year long despite their record. We just have to prepare for a good team and try to find a way to win.”
Sammons ran for 145 yards on 20 carries and was complemented by Henderson’s 82 yards on 20 carries. Sammons was 9 of 16 for 102 yards passing as well. Hunt grabbed five passes for a team-high 54 yards.
Boggs led the Raiders with 92 yards on 15 carries. Estepp threw for 164 yards, 160 of them in the first half. He completed 10 of 18, with Roberts snaring five passes for 81 yards.
GREENUP CO. 0 7 7 7 21
EAST CARTER 0 20 0 0 20
SECOND QUARTER
EC— Gabe Roberts 56 yard pass from Eli Estepp (Kick failed) 11:20
GC— Tyson Sammons 16 run (Carson Wireman kick) 8:58
EC— Braiden Bellew 11 run (Cason Adams pass from Estepp) 3:18
EC— Isaac Boggs 6 run (Run failed) 0:41
THIRD QUARTER
GC— Sammons 6 run (Wireman kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GC— Sammons 2 run (Wireman kick)
GC EC
First Downs 19 14
Rushes -YDS 44-227 21-121
Comp-Att-Int 9-16-1 10-18-1
Passing Yards 102 164
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties 1-10 5-41
Punts 0-0.0 1-32.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County Rushing: Sammons 24-145, Henderson 20-82.
East Carter Rushing: Boggs 15-92, Bellew 3-18, Goodman 2-8.
Greenup County Passing: Sammons 9 of 16 for 102 yards, 1 interception
East Carter Passing: Estepp 10 of 18 for 164 yards, 1 interception
Greenup County Receiving: Hunt 5-54, Griffith 2-24, Clevenger 1-15, Gue 1-9.
East Carter Receiving: Roberts 5-81, Hall 4-56, Goodman 1-27.