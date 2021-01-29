LLOYD Carson Sammons wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play for Greenup County on Friday night.
He instead found himself at the foul line in a tie game with Symmes Valley with 1.0 seconds to play.
“Don’t miss,” said Sammons, who returned to the Musketeers after a week-long encounter with the flu. “I just had to win the game for us. They were depending on me, and I had to come through for the team.”
Sammons did exactly that with two swished charity tosses. The Vikings’ ensuing half-court heave drew only air, affording Greenup County a 49-47 win in the Greenhouse.
The Musketeers led most of the second half, until Symmes Valley countered with a trio of steal-and-scores in the fourth frame. The last of those, Drew Scherer’s transition bucket, put the Vikings up, 47-46, with 54 seconds to go.
Beau Barker converted a game-tying foul shot on the Musketeers’ next trip, and Symmes Valley committed a turnover — its 23rd and last of the game — on the ensuing possession. That set up Greenup County with the ball and the length of the floor to go with 4.8 seconds to play.
“He just told me, ‘Get the ball and go to the rim,’” Sammons said of first-year Musketeers coach Steve Barker. “‘Don’t stop until you get to the rim.’ And he trusted me.”
Sammons was stopped by a foul call, after which he was perfect from the stripe.
“I know he can make free throws,” Steve Barker said of Sammons, “so when he got fouled, I thought, we got a chance to win this thing. ... He’s one of our better free-throw shooters, and I had confidence in him to make them.”
Beau Barker — the coach’s son — scored 15 points and Boone Gibson added 10 for Greenup County (4-6), which overcame 23 turnovers of its own and rallied from a 10-point second-quarter deficit on the strength of a 16-6 run out of the gate after halftime.
“We went zone and (Symmes Valley) missed some shots,” Steve Barker said, “and we were able to make some shots. They weren’t falling in the first half, and we had some other people step up and make some shots. I was proud of the way they came back and won.”
The younger Barker, a sophomore, was one of them. He broke free from a 1-for-7 showing from the field at the half to total eight points in the third frame as Greenup County continued its comeback.
“I’m a proud dad, and at the same time, I know he can do it,” Steve Barker said of Beau. “It’s been so new to him, and the guys have really welcomed him in. It just takes some time, and I think now he’s gonna relax and play some basketball.”
Sammons didn’t start in his return to the floor as Greenup County tested his fitness early on. He passed — a steal, transition layup and-1 with 2:24 to go in the first frame preceded another near-takeaway and a nice backdoor pass to set up Logan Bays for a bucket.
“I was just nervous I wasn’t gonna be able to play,” Sammons said, “but I played the first quarter and got some breaks, and I was good and ready to go. Didn’t feel too bad.”
Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah and Symmes Valley’s Luke Leith produced an enticing inside matchup. Hannah cleared 12 rebounds and eight points for the Musketeers. Leith collected 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Vikings (5-8). Scherer paced all scorers with 18 points.
Attempts to reach Symmes Valley coach Alvin Carpenter for comment were unsuccessful.
(606) 326-2658 |
S. VALLEY FG FT REB TP
Brammer 2-6 0-0 2 4
Leith 4-17 2-2 13 10
Scherer 6-16 4-6 3 18
El. Patterson 2-2 0-0 6 4
Walsh 3-4 0-0 2 6
Webb 1-1 0-2 1 2
Ferguson 0-3 0-2 2 0
Justice 0-1 0-0 0 0
Et. Patterson 1-2 0-0 1 3
Team 3
TOTAL 19-52 6-12 33 47
FG Pct.: 36.5. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 3-15 (Scherer 2-9, E. Patterson 1-1, Brammer 0-3, Walsh 0-1, Ferguson 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 23.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
B. Gibson 4-12 2-2 2 10
Wireman 2-5 0-0 3 5
Bays 3-4 0-0 2 6
Barker 5-13 3-4 4 15
Hannah 3-7 2-4 12 8
Sammons 1-2 3-3 1 5
J. Gibson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 18-43 10-13 26 49
FG Pct.: 41.9. FT Pct.: 76.9. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Barker 2-8, Wireman 1-3, B. Gibson 0-2). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 23.
S. VALLEY 15 8 11 13 — 47
GREENUP CO. 9 10 21 9 — 49
Officials: Kenny Huddleston, Dave Fields and Brian Taylor.