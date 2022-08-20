GRAYSON Carson Wireman hasn’t been Greenup County’s quarterback for two years, but he was called upon to throw perhaps the Musketeers’ most important pass since then on Friday night.
Greenup County was at a crossroads, facing fourth-and-6 from its own 36-yard line with less than three minutes to play.
Fleming County had melted the Musketeers’ one-time 27-point edge to one, so Greenup County coach Zack Moore didn’t want to give the ball back to the Panthers.
So he didn’t.
“I decided, you know what, we’ve been saying for three years, our motto is ‘find a way,’ and sometimes you have to create those ways,” Moore said.
He’d confirmed with receiver Jayce Griffith that Fleming County hadn’t been in his hip pocket coming off the line of scrimmage on previous punts, so Moore called for a fake.
Wireman from punt formation found Griffith open for 9 yards along the right sideline to convert the fourth down and keep the ball in green and gold hands.
“I don’t even know what to think,” Wireman said. “Coach took a shot on us. We knew we had outside leverage with the wide receiver out there. I put it out there for him to catch it, and (Griffith) made the play.”
Then it was back to Tyson time. Wireman’s successor as the Musketeers’ signal-caller, Tyson Sammons, picked up one final first down to enable Greenup County to hold off Fleming County, 34-33, at Kentucky Christian University.
Sammons ran for 234 yards and four touchdowns, Brady Howard took the season’s opening kickoff 86 yards to the house and the Musketeers picked up their first win on the field in nearly 23 months.
“There’s no feeling like it,” Sammons, the sophomore second-year starting quarterback, said of the first win of his high school career. “I haven’t experienced this in a very long time. No amount of words can explain how good it feels.”
More so, perhaps, because of the fight Greenup County found on its hands all of a sudden to lock it down. Sammons’s fourth scoring run, a 1-yarder with 6:32 to play in the third quarter, stretched the Musketeers’ lead to 34-7.
But Greenup County didn’t score again, and Fleming County finally found a rhythm.
Nate Ruark hit Caleb Igo for a 48-yard scoring strike and Jordan Harn punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to get the Panthers close.
The Panthers’ Landon Johnson then came up with three remarkable plays in 14 seconds of game time. He caught a 15-yard TD from Ruark and on the first play of the ensuing Greenup County drive produced a 26-yard scoop and score.
Ruark and Johnson traded places for the two-point try, and Johnson in the wildcat package found Ruark wide open in the end zone to get Fleming County within 34-33.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out on Greenup County’s next possession and looked to get the ball back with a chance to win it. But Wireman and Griffith kept it from getting to that.
“Carson’s been in so many big ball games in three different sports, he doesn’t care (about pressure),” Moore said. “It doesn’t bother him. The moment’s never too big. And Jayce has been a three-year starter for us.”
Fleming County anticipated a fake punt, coach Bill Spencer said, but was unable to stop it.
He didn’t lay the blame for the loss there, though, and was pleased with the Panthers’ rally to force the dramatic ending, even if he didn’t like how it turned out.
“Any time that you have an opportunity to win a ball game in the fourth quarter and your kids are playing hard, that’s all you can ask for,” Spencer said. “Hopefully we won’t build that hole every week.”
Howard added a blocked extra point and an interception to go along with his season-opening kickoff return to paydirt.
“Not a bad game,” Moore deadpanned.
Greenup County (1-0) rushed for 259 of its 270 yards of offense, while Fleming County (0-1) threw for 247 of its 287.
“The quarterback’s a stud,” Spencer said of Sammons. “There’s nothing else to say. He was a load we couldn’t bring down.”
Ruark completed 14 of 25 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Igo contributed six receptions for 131 yards and Johnson caught five passes for 51 yards. Austin Trent rushed for 49 yards and a score.
Greenup County came up big on special teams. In addition to Howard’s kickoff return and blocked PAT and the fake-punt conversion, Wireman made his last four extra points after double-doinking the first one off both uprights. And Connor Taylor recovered a muffed punt that led to Sammons’s 70-yard scoring jaunt one play later.
Fleming County was 1 for 3 on extra points and 1 for 2 on two-pointers.
The game, originally scheduled to be played in Lloyd, was contested at Knights Stadium because Greenup County's new press box and bleachers aren't yet completely installed, athletic director Matt Thompson said. The Musketeers expect to be back home Aug. 26 when Martin County comes calling.
FLEMING CO. 0 7 6 20 — 33
GREENUP CO. 6 21 7 0 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Brady Howard 86 kickoff return (kick fails), 11:41
SECOND QUARTER
FC — Austin Trent 7 run (Logan Bretz kick), 9:51
GC — Tyson Sammons 7 run (Carson Wireman kick), 8:28
GC — Sammons 3 run (Wireman kick), 5:19
GC — Sammons 70 run (Wireman kick), 1:42
THIRD QUARTER
GC — Sammons 1 run (Wireman kick), 6:32
FC — Caleb Igo 48 pass from Nate Ruark (kick fails), 3:56
FOURTH QUARTER
FC — Jordan Harn 1 run (kick blocked), 9:11
FC — Landon Johnson 15 pass from Ruark (pass intercepted), 4:39
FC — Johnson 26 fumble return (Ruark pass from Johnson), 4:25
FC GC
First Downs 13 13
Rushes-Yards 26-40 46-259
Comp-Att-Int 14-25-2 4-10-0
Passing Yards 247 11
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-2
Punts-Avg. 5-31.8 4-31.0
Penalties-Yards 11-86 6-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fleming County rushing: Trent 13-49, Harn 2-8, Ruark 4-4, Johnson 1-(-1), Igo 4-(-4), Team 2-(-16).
Greenup County rushing: T. Sammons 24-234, Henderson 18-28, Team 2-(-1), Clevenger 2-(-2).
Fleming County passing: Ruark 14 of 25 for 247 yards, 2 interceptions.
Greenup County passing: Wireman 1 of 1 for 9 yards, T. Sammons 3 of 9 for 2 yards.
Fleming County receiving: Igo 6-131, Johnson 5-51, Morgan 1-28, Trent 1-25, Farrow 1-12.
Greenup County receiving: Griffith 2-8, Clevenger 2-3.