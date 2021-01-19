WESTWOOD Steve Barker thought it was a rarity.
Greenup County's boys basketball coach hardly ever sees his best defender lead the scoring. He did Tuesday – junior Boone Gibson led the Musketeers (3-4) with his season-high 20 points in a 47-42 win at Fairview.
“I've coached for 37 years, and I've had one kid that was my leading scorer and my best defender,” Barker said.
Perhaps more importantly, Gibson held Fairview's Jaxon Manning, who came into the game averaging 23 a game, to only seven.
“I just stayed in front of him,” Gibson said. “Hard close-outs; didn't let him shoot.”
Fairview coach Roger Newton, meanwhile, talked about his team's thinness at two positions.
“We don't have a true point guard, and we don't have a true post player,” Newton said.
The Musketeers – Gibson mainly – held Manning to four points at the break, largely by guarding him closer than others did.
“They forced him to put the ball on the floor more,” Newton said.
Folks who wanted balanced Fairview offense surely got what they wanted early on. Four Eagles – Cody Caldwell, Steven Day, Manning and Camren Muncy – each scored in a 10-4 opening-quarter run.
Greenup County's Trenton Hannah, at 6-feet-4 the tallest Musketeer, led his team with eight points at halftime.
Three of Hannah's points came over the second quarter's final 2:23 – enough to give Greenup County a 26-22 halftime advantage.
A little more than a two-minute sequence of the third quarter was as illustrative of Gibson's value on both sides of the ball – three field goals, including one off his steal.
Fairview (1-5) managed just one fourth-quarter field goal (Greenup County had only two), a Tanner Johnson 3 with 28.2 seconds to go. The Eagles nevertheless hung around – two free throws each from Johnson and one from Manning.
The result: a 39-39 tie with two minutes left. A few seconds later, Fairview's 2-2-1 press led to Caldwell's steal, which ultimately went for nought because he missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
Gibson saved his best for last.
With 1:13 to go in the fourth, he stepped in between Manning and Johnson to pilfer a pass and scored three of Greenup County's final five points; over the next 24 seconds later he knocked down a field goal and hit two free throws.
“I do remember that,” Gibson said of the steal. “That was one of the bigger plays that got us on fire, let us keep going.”
Fairview made just eight of 17 free throws for the game and three of four over the final two minutes.
“We've been shooting almost 73 percent as a team through the first five games,” Newton said.
Johnson led Fairview with 15 points, and Day and Caldwell added eight apiece.
GREENUP CO. 13 13 10 11 — 47
FAIRVIEW 12 10 11 9 — 42
Greenup Co. (47) — B. Gibson 20, Sammons 3, Wireman 8, Hannah 8, Barker 3, Bays 5. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (B. Gibson 2, Wireman 2, Barker). FT: 10-16. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Fairview (42) — Johnson 15, Manning 7, Caldwell 8, Day 8, Harper 2, Muncy 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Johnson 3). FT: 8-17. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.