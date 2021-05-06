LLOYD It was hard to figure out which Greenup County softball player was the most valuable Thursday because there were multitudinous choices.
The end result: the Lady Musketeers snapped a two-game losing streak with an 8-5 win over Boyd County.
You could’ve picked Greenup County’s sister act – sophomore pitcher Kaylie and freshman catcher Skyler Lawrence. Kaylie was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored (she struck out four Lady Lions), while Skyler was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Kaylie Lawrence said her changeup was more effective “because I kept them off balance … and on their front foot.”
First baseman Ellee Hunt earned notice. She was 2-for-4 with a double.
Eighth-grade center fielder Baylee Burney made the play of the game. One out into the top of the fourth, the Lady Lions’ Sara Bays sent what for a moment looked like a home run to straightaway center – except it wasn’t because Burney bee-lined to the fence, leaped and snagged the ball.
“I didn’t think I was going to catch it, and when I caught, I didn’t realize I did,” Burney said. “I was kind of shocked.”
Greenup County assistant coach Matt Miller feared the worst.
“I thought it was going to hit the scoreboard, actually,” Miller said.
Boyd County fell to 11-7 and lost its third game over its last four. Lady Lions coach Dave Wheeler, meanwhile, rightly praised the bottom third of the batting order – left fielder McKenna Mulhearn, third baseman Megan Castle and right fielder Emily Shivel were a combined 6 of 11.
“I thought we played a lot better overall,” Wheeler said. “(Castle) had three hits.”
Two outs into the second, Boyd County’s Jacie Goad sent a deep fly to left center. The Lady Musketeers’ Emma Boggs reached for the ball, dropped it and crashed face first into the fence.
“I knew I was catching that ball, and I remember our left fielder saying, ‘you’ve got room, you’ve got room,’” said Boggs, who cleared concussion protocols. “The next thing I remember was hitting the ground.”
Boyd County took a 3-1 lead in the second largely on pitcher Tori Badgett’s two-run double. After Greenup County (10-3) scored three runs on Kaylie Lawrence’s single and an error, the Lady Lions added two more in the third.
Skyler Lawrence’s two-run-single and Burney’s sacrifice fly and an error put the Lady Musketeers ahead to stay in the fourth.
BOYD CO. 032 000 0 – 5 10 2
GREENUP CO. 130 400 x – 8 9 2
Badgett and Peterman; K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence. WP-K. Lawrence. LP-Badgett. 2B-K. Lawrence (GC), Badgett (BC), Mulhearn (BC), Hunt (GC).