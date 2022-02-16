LLOYD Not many coaches credit a night where their team gets taken to the woodshed as a positive. However, Greenup County coach Steve Barker had a feeling that Monday night’s blowout loss resulted in his Musketeers’ blowout win over Lewis County.
“This may sound crazy, but we went over to West Virginia and got pummeled by Huntington St. Joe Central last night,” Barker said. “They have some really good players and they hung 89 on us. I think you saw a little more up-tempo by us tonight and I really think that was because of the style of play we had to play last night.”
Whatever the case may be, it worked in favor of Greenup County, which raced out to a 7-0 run to start the game and cruised to a 62-41, wire-to-wire district win over Lewis County on Tuesday night at the Greenhouse.
Greenup County led 12-8 midway through the first quarter when the Musketeers went on a 10-0 run, capped by a Carson Wireman triple. Greenup County took a 36-17 lead to the half but a 7-0 run by the Lions out of the locker room pulled the Lions to within 12 before the Musketeers once again found their rhythm.
Eli Adkins accented an 18-0 run behind two of his three triples as Greenup County’s lead swelled to 54-28 with 5:32 to play. Adkins drained a 3 to open the game and finished with a game-high 17 points.
“When a kid makes shots early, it lets everyone else relax,” Barker said. “Eli has done that two out of the last three games. He’s really coming on and growing into the part. Really proud of his effort tonight.”
Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said following Adkins was a focal point for the Lions.
“We completely lost all concept of the scouting report,” Tackett said. “Have all year. Adkins was on the scouting report and we did not do a good job of communicating (his location).”
Boone Gibson and Carson Wireman added 12 each, but Barker pointed out one player’s performance that included more than just the points he netted. Cohen Underwood had seven points and a game-high nine rebounds but added more.
“On our board tonight was win the 50/50 balls, defensive rebounds and make yourself available on offense and he did all of that tonight,” Barker said of Underwood.
Greenup County’s 2-3 zone stymied Lewis County’s offense much of the night, but Tackett said some of their woes were self-induced.
“Greenup plays a good zone,” Tackett said. “We had some opportunities early and didn’t finish. As we’ve done at other times this year, we started rushing and went off script as it pertains to our offense. Had some young kids with careless turnovers, but also some vets that were in the same boat. Hat’s off to Greenup, they had some guys step up.”
Trey Gerike and Logan Liles each had 12 for the Lions.
With the win, Greenup County secures the No. 2 seed in next week’s 63rd District Tournament, which allows Barker to avoid the stress of a tie going into the district meeting.
“I hate coin toss and hate when you have to pull the pills out of the bottle,” Barker laughed. “That’s the most agonizing time for me. Tomorrow, we are going to the (district) meeting knowing that we are the No. 2 seed. From a year ago being 0-6 to being 3-3 in district play and we’ve doubled our wins from last season, I’m proud of the kids.”
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Liles 4-12 1-4 6 12
Gerike 5-13 0-0 6 12
Noble 2-5 1-4 2 5
Box 1-4 0-0 0 3
McGlone 0-1 0-0 0 0
Collins 3-6 1-2 2 9
Howard 0-1 0-1 1 0
Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0 0
Blankenship 0-0 0-0 2 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 15-43 3-11 21 41
FG Pct.: 34.9. FT Pct.: 27.3. 3-pointers: 8-21 (Liles 3-9, Collins 2-4, Gerike 2-4, Box 1-2, Noble 0-1, Ferguson 0-1). PF: 22. Fouled out: Noble. Technical Foul: Gerike, McGlone. Turnovers: 13.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
B. Gibson 2-10 8-11 9 12
E. Adkins 5-10 4-5 6 17
Wireman 4-9 2-4 1 12
Hannah 2-6 5-8 7 9
Underwood 2-6 1-2 9 7
J. Gibson 2-3 0-0 0 5
Hunt 0-0 0-0 0 0
Bays 0-0 0-0 0 0
Carroll 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 17-45 20-30 37 62
FG Pct.: 37.8. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 8-17 (B. Gibson 0-1, Underwood 2-3, Adkins 3-6, Wireman 2-4, J. Gibson 1-2, Carroll 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
LEWIS CO. 10 7 11 13 — 41
GREENUP CO. 22 14 7 19 — 62
Officials: Brian Taylor, Gavin Ramsey, Eddie Neal