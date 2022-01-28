LLOYD The way Carson Wireman saw it, being a quarterback and a pitcher pays big dividends on the basketball court.
It was hard to argue Friday. Wireman's 17 points led the Musketeers in a 56-50 overtime win over Raceland at The Greenhouse.
“Having first-hand experience as an eighth-grader and a sophomore starting a varsity sport carries over to basketball,” Wireman said.
There were two reasons for Greenup County to rejoice. The Musketeers (7-11, 2-2 in the 63rd District) snapped a five-game losing streak, and they beat the Rams for the second time this season – the first time that's happened since 2017's three wins, which included the district title.
A sequence midway through the overtime was illustrative. Wireman was double-teamed near Raceland's basket – which wasn't a problem because he found Logan Bays running free near mid-court. The resulting layup gave the Musketeers a 48-42 lead, part of a 12-0 streak.
“It's no secret that applying pressure to our team makes us speed up,” Greenup County assistant coach Zach Parsons said. “… When you get over-eager like that, sometimes you lose people.”
Wireman was hoping for a foul.
“And then I look up and I see Logan, I chucked it down floor, and he got the wide-open layup,” he said.
“We were pressing there, we were gambling,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “They ran a guy long, and our rotation wasn't correct. They threw it, and they got a layup.”
Wireman wasn't Greenup County's only double-figure scorer. Trenton Hannah added 15 points and Boone Gibson chipped in another 14.
Greenup County's 2-3 zone defense almost went unnoticed. It was sticky enough to limit Raceland's Andrew Floyd, who led the Rams at 16.5 points a game going into Friday, to just a late third-quarter 5-footer over Hannah.
Friday's first quarter was essentially a case of dueling 2-3 zone defenses. Greenup County's Carson Wireman solved it early, knocking down a 3 from the right wing just 18 seconds in.
For the next three minutes, the Musketeers and Rams traded buckets. There were two ties and three lead changes.
Greenup County took a 15-9 lead, which the Rams cut to 15-12 on Kyle Broughton's 3.
Raceland's Isaiah Perkins kept his team close in the second stanza. His four points allowed the Rams to trail by just 24-19.
Kyle Broughton's 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter (he led the Rams with 21 points) gave Raceland (8-11, 0-3) a 42-39 lead with 2:21 left in regulation, which didn't last because Gibson scored three points in less than a minute.
Beau Barker's 3 from the right win gave Greenup County a 27-19 lead 18 seconds into the third quarter. Broughton's five points – a top-of-the-key 3 and a runout layup - and Will Farley's field goal kept Raceland close at 27-26.
Field goals from Floyd and Jacob Gauze put Raceland ahead, 34-32 with 0:33 left in the third.
Bryan thought Tuesday's 86-82 triple overtime loss at West Carter may have been a factor Friday.
“I don't know, I think not winning it in regulation kind of zapped our energy there,” Bryan said. “I don't really have an answer. (Give) credit to (Greenup County) because they severely outplayed us in the overtime period.”
Raceland didn't score in the extra session until Landyn Newman's 3 from the left corner with 18 seconds to go.
RACELAND 12 7 15 8 8 – 50
GREENUP CO. 15 9 9 9 14 – 56
Raceland (50) — Floyd 2, Broughton 21, Newman 8, Gauze 7, Perkins 8, Farley 4. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Broughton 5, Newman 2). FT: 3-5. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Newman.
Greenup Co. (56) — Gibson 14, Barker 3, Adkins 2, Wireman 17, Hannah 15, Bays 6. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Wireman 2, Barker, Gibson). FT: 12-19x. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.