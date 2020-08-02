GRAYSON LAKE Rhett Robinson enjoyed Saturday’s sort-of homecoming.
Robinson, an Ashland native, has been Frederick Douglass’s boys golf coach ever since the Lexington school opened three years ago. His Broncos made history – the program’s first tournament win — by shooting a 331 to top second-place Russell by nine shots in the Greenup County Invitational at Hidden Cove Golf Course.
“We still have some family that live there (in Ashland), so it’s exciting to get home every once in a while,” said Robinson, a 1991 Ashland alumnus. “It’s kind of the reason you come this far for a golf event; you want to support the hometown teams.
“We got to play with Ashland and Greenup County … so it’s exciting. It makes you feel like a home game, almost, for me and for the boys.”
Robinson is facilities manager at Crossroads Church in Lexington. He and Frederick Douglass principal Lester Diaz tried and failed to build a middle school golf program.
“But when (Diaz) took over the new high school … he came to me and asked me, and that’s how I ended up as the golf coach,” Robinson said. “I don’t teach or anything, I just coach golf.”
Sophomore Carl Space paced Frederick Douglass with a 6-over-par 78. Charlie Alley carded a 79, followed by Drew Edwards at 80 and Andrew Lewis and Luke Watson with twin 94s.
Greenup County junior Dylan Stultz was medalist thanks to his 1-under 71. He needed every stroke because he beat Ashland junior Connor Calhoun by a single shot.
Stultz had a 1-over 37 after nine holes, but on the 538-yard par-5 12th hole, he knocked down an eagle. His 8-iron second shot from about 170 yards out left him the putt he drained from about 25 feet.
“It broke about four inches to the left,” Stultz said.
The final three holes, however, were a struggle.
On the 647-yard, par-5 No. 16, Stultz’s wind-hindered second shot went out of bounds, but he salvaged a par. He parred the 432-yard par-4 17th and finished with a two-putt par on the 410-yard par-4 18th.
“Coming up 18, he did a good job,” Stultz’s dad, Greenup County coach Brad Stultz, said. “The fact that he two-putted was really good. The fact that he knocked (the first putt) up to a foot, foot and a half, that’s a good putt from 50 feet, even if you’re not only up by one.”
Calhoun tied for 24th in last week’s Bluegrass Junior at Bellefonte Country Club. He pronounced Saturday’s round “steady all day.”
“It definitely could’ve been better,” Calhoun said. “I mean, I missed maybe six or seven easy birdie putts I should’ve made.”
Greenup County finished third in the team standings with a 350. Elliott County was next at 361, East Carter was fifth with a 377, and Ashland was sixth with a 379.
“We shot eight shots better than we did (at Eagle Trace),” Elliott County coach Steve Gillum said. “We’re young; (Hidden Cove) is our home course, I expect us to do better.”
Ashland finished 11th of 12 teams in Friday’s Rowan County Invitational at Eagle Trace Golf Course. Saturday was much better – an aggregate 99 fewer strokes.
“Much better than (Friday),” Tomcats coach William Ferguson said. “A lot of my guys toward the bottom of the lineup finished 15, 20, 25 lower than they did (Friday). That’s definitely good improvement, but conditions were a lot different.”
Having Calhoun helped.
“Any time you’ve got him in your lineup, it gives everybody a confidence boost, no doubt,” Ferguson said. “They know he’s gonna put in a good score, and it’s gonna be something that’s gonna kinda rally the team.”
What’s more, Calhoun is the team comedian. When asked for his A-material, a few teammates snickered.
“When they hit a bad shot,” Calhoun said, “they know they’re gonna get made fun of.”
Greenup County Invitational
Hidden Cove Golf Course, Grayson Lake
*Medalist
Team scores: 1. Frederick Douglass 331; 2. Russell 340; 3. Greenup Co. 350; 4. Elliott Co. 361; 5. East Carter 377; 6. Ashland 379.
Individual scores
*Dylan Stultz (Greenup Co.) 71
Connor Calhoun (Ashland) 72
Carl Space (Frederick Douglass) 78
Charlie Alley (Frederick Douglass) 79
Drew Edwards (Frederick Douglass) 80
Christian Parker (Rowan Co.) 80
Clayton Ison (Boyd Co.) 82
Max Waddell (Russell) 82
Gunner Cassity (Russell) 83
Parker Miller (Ashland) 83
Brody Kilburn (Russell) 83
Jaden Gordon (Greenup Co.) 85
Trevor Callihan (West Carter) 85
Titus McGlone (East Carter) 86
Aaron Adams (Elliott Co.) 87
Gatlin Griffith (Elliott Co.) 88
Boone Gibson (Greenup Co.) 90
J.P. Montgomery (Lawrence Co.) 90
Brayden Dehart (West Carter) 91
C.J. Bartram (Russell) 92
Eli Griffith (Elliott Co.) 92
Jacob Claar (Fairview) 93
Price Harris (East Carter) 93
Tyson Webb (West Carter) 93
Cameron Adams (Elliott Co.) 94
Andrew Lewis (Frederick Douglass) 94
Luke Watson (Frederick Douglass) 94
Kolten Kirk (Russell) 96
Evan Napier (East Carter) 98
Cody Fouts (East Carter) 100
Torin Kirk (Russell) 100
Jacob Baker (Boyd Co.) 101
Tucker Adams (Fairview) 101
Lukas Crooks (East Carter) 102
Brady Blevins (Greenup Co.) 104
Alex Deborde (Boyd Co.) 108
Caleb Campbell (Ashland) 111
Liam Ferguson (Ashland) 113
Isaac Campbell (Ashland) 115
R.J. Veach (Greenup Co.) 119
Gavin Whitt (Elliott Co.) 120
Tanner Reece (Fairview) 141
J.C. Crantz (Fairview) 146