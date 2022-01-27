LLOYD Greenup County’s boys basketball program is hosting the Give Back Classic tonight in conjunction with the Musketeers’ home game against Raceland.
Greenup County is urging attendees to bring non-perishable food items, including corn, mixed vegetables, green beans, Vienna sausages and soup, to be donated to the Lloyd Church of the Nazarene food pantry.
The Musketeers will also celebrate senior night. Greenup County’s six 12th-graders — Logan Bays, Cameron Carroll, Boone Gibson, Jonah Gibson, Trenton Hannah and Taylor Slone — will make a ceremonial donation to a Lloyd Nazarene food pantry representative at halftime of the JV game, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., per Musketeers booster David Gibson.