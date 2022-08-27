LLOYD Greenup County used a balanced offensive attack coupled with a swarming defense to roll to a dominating 43-6 win over Martin County on Friday night at The Farm.
Sophomore quarterback Tyson Sammons, fresh off a 236-yard rushing performance a week earlier, completed 8 of 10 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The dynamic Sammons also ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns in the lopsided victory.
Greenup County coach Zack Moore was pleased with his team’s more balanced attack.
“We know that if we want to win and be successful against some stiff competition coming up on the road, plus playing in one of the toughest 3A districts in the state, we can’t just keep on running the ball or using just one guy," Moore said. "I was really pleased with how our offense performed tonight.”
The Musketeers (2-0) stopped the Cardinals first with a big defensive play by senior Mason Sammons to give the Greenup County offense the ball at the Martin County 40. Tyson Sammons connected on passes of 29 yards and 10 yards to receivers Brady Howard and Jayce Griffith, respectively, to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Ike Henderson. Carson Wireman added the PAT for a quick 7-0 Musketeer lead.
Another sack by the Greenup County defense forced a punt by Martin County on the Cardinals' second drive. Greenup County went a methodical 67 yards in 14 plays, culminated by a Sammons 1-yard TD plunge to stretch the lead to 13-0 at the 8:46 mark of the second quarter. Wireman added the PAT for a 14-0 Musketeers lead.
Martin County (1-1) decided to take a gamble by electing to go for a first down on fourth-and-6 on its own 46-yard line. The Musketeer defense held to give their offense another short field.
Sammons broke free for a 31-yard run and on the next play hit Howard on a quick pass in the flat. Howard broke two tackles on his way to a 16-yard touchdown for a 20-0 lead with 3:40 to play in the first half. Wireman added his third PAT of the game for a 21-0 Greenup County lead.
Moore liked the way Greenup County's backs and receivers battled for extra yards during the win.
“We have preached the mentality of one-on-one should be like one-on-none," he said. "It was good to see our guys make that next step on the offensive side of the ball. It was good to see us get yards after and after contact as well.”
The Musketeers defense once again stepped up with a big play on the Cardinals' next possession. Griffith picked off a Weston Jude pass and returned it to the Martin County 15-yard line.
Following two strong runs by Henderson to the 2, Sammons scored his second touchdown and Wireman added the PAT for a 28-0 halftime lead.
Martin County's Dawson Mills, who rushed for 244 yards in Week 1, was held to 41 yards in the first half by the Greenup County defense. The Musketeer offense rushed for 102 yards in the first half.
“You win and lose up front," Moore said. "I know it is an old coaching cliche, but it really holds true. We are trying to play a lot of guys on our interior lines. Hopefully we continue to see those benefits as we move forward."
The Musketeers started quickly in the second half with a quick four-play, 34-yard drive, culminating with Sammons's second TD pass to Howard from 14 yards out. Sammons ran in the two-point conversion to initiate the running clock at 36-0 with 9:53 left in the third quarter.
A Martin County fumble set up another Greenup County TD on a 13-yard run by Braxton Noble to give the Musketeers a 43-0 cushion after Wireman’s fifth extra point of the contest.
Mills ended the scoring in the game early in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard TD run with 10:30 left in the game to make the final score 43-6 in favor of the homestanding Musketeers.
Moore is happy with his squad’s 2-0 start but knows the competition gets tougher next week with a trip to Lawrence County.
“We are not looking to try and play a soft schedule," Moore said. "Lawrence is always good, always tough and it will be a good challenge, but we are looking forward to it.”
MARTIN CO. 0 0 0 6 — 6
GREENUP CO. 7 21 15 0 — 43
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Ike Henderson 2 run (Carson Wireman kick), 5:52
SECOND QUARTER
GC — Tyson Sammons 1 run (Wireman kick), 8:46
GC — Brady Howard 16 pass from Sammons (Wireman kick), 3:40
GC — Sammons 8 run (Wireman kick), 0:55
THIRD QUARTER
GC — Howard 14 pass from Sammons (Sammons run), 9:53
GC — Braxton Noble 13 run (Wireman kick), 5:42
FOURTH QUARTER
MC — Dawson Mills 13 run (kick fails), 10:30
MC GC
First Downs 5 15
Rushes-Yards 26-121 28-149
Comp-Att-Int 8-10-1 0-2-1
Passing Yards 104 0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Punts-Avg 1-38.0 1-29.0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 2-22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Martin County rushing: Mills 14-105, Miller 2-10, Phillips 2-14, Jude 5-(-12).
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 11-71, Henderson 9-25, Noble 7-51, Perkins 3-1.
Martin County passing: Jude 0 of 2 for 0 yards, 1 interception.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 8 of 10 for 103 yards, 1 interception.
Martin County receiving: None.
Greenup County receiving: Howard 3-59, Griffith 3-41, Wireman 1-4, Clevenger 1-0.