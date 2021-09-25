WESTWOOD “Five pushups!” yelled Brandon DeBruler. Dayton had just jumped offsides in the second quarter of its game at Fairview on Friday night, and as far as the Greendevils’ defensive coordinator was concerned, if Dayton did the crime, it needed to do the time.
So the 11 Greendevils on the field dropped to the Mossy Bottom grass and each did five pushups before lining back up for the Eagles’ next play.
DeBruler and Dayton’s defense could afford to nitpick. The Greendevils limited Fairview to 1 yard of offense in the first half and 9 yards through three quarters in a 42-8 victory.
An already thin Eagles roster got slimmer on Friday night, which exacerbated Fairview’s problems moving the ball and stopping Dayton from doing so.
“Tonight we had five injuries — five — on a team with 23, 24 kids,” Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong said. “You’re not gonna have a whole lot of success with that.”
Dayton outrushed Fairview 337 yards to 52 and got 13 first downs to the Eagles’ four. Five Greendevils got in the end zone, the last on Carson Trimnell’s 12-yard run with 39 seconds to go in the third quarter that set the running clock in motion.
Maveriq Catacora tallied two touchdowns, on a 13-yard first-quarter run and a 39-yard reception in the second frame. Preston Baggot and Russell McIntyre also rushed for TDs and Dylan Davis returned a third-quarter interception 50 yards to the house.
“We don’t have one stud; we got a whole lot of scrappy kids,” Dayton coach Jesse Herbst said.
Fairview (0-6, including two COVID-19 cancellation forfeits) hung tough early. Catacora, getting the start under center before McIntyre took over in the second quarter, scored on a 13-yard bootleg on fourth-and-goal at the 6:38 mark of the first quarter before Baggot ran for the two-pointer.
But the Eagles made a pair of defensive stands on the Greendevils’ next two possessions. Braden Mills intercepted a fourth-down pass to end one Dayton drive, and Rusty Fitchpatrick broke up another fourth-down throw on the Greendevils’ next trip.
Fairview, though, couldn’t sustain anything offensively, especially early. The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five full possessions of the game.
“We are going into every game with a depth chart that includes kids that don’t play certain positions, taking linebackers and playing them at corner, playing tight ends at quarterback, tight ends at running back,” Armstrong said. “We’re kinda robbing Peter to pay Paul in any personnel that we have.”
It went from bad to worse heading into the second half. Quarterback Tanner Johnson, pressed into a role starting in the defensive backfield as well, left the game after making contact on a Dayton two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the first half.
Armstrong didn’t know Johnson’s status going forward immediately after the game.
“What I’ll say about Tanner Johnson is, we asked him to step on the field and play defense, which is something he doesn’t normally do,” Armstrong said, “and he was the best defensive football player on the field tonight.”
Dayton finally got moving again on its fourth possession and retained that rhythm. Baggot took a delayed misdirection handoff and went 38 yards for a score at the 5:36 mark of the second frame. And Catacora ran under McIntyre’s lofted 39-yard pass for a TD with 1:01 to go in the first half.
McIntyre plunged across for a 1-yard score midway through the third quarter. Davis produced his scoring return 21 seconds later, and Trimnell put the finishing touches on Dayton’s offense with a 12-yard dash on fourth-and-goal, beating everyone to the left pylon with 39 seconds to go in the third.
Fairview found some positivity on its final drive under the running clock, led by backup QB Cameron Harper. He hit Jeremy Harper for a 6-yard TD with 5:14 to play, and Camron Mitchell — a senior lineman — ran for the two-point conversion.
“How about Camron Mitchell getting in the end zone!” Armstrong exclaimed. “I want our kids to have fun playing football, and Camron Mitchell and Jeremy Harper, those two kids put their heart and soul in this football program. I like getting kids like that in the end zone when you have an opportunity.
“It’s something that not everybody gets to do, score a touchdown in high school football, and I know Camron’s was a 2-point conversion, but if you’re lucky enough to get in that end zone on a Friday night, it’s a memory that’s gonna last the rest of your life.”
Three Greendevils (3-3) rushed for 80 yards or more: Isaiah Lovins, who collected 99 yards on four third-quarter carries, Baggot, who amassed 92 on nine totes, and Trimnell, who got 80 yards on 10 rushes.
Neither team got much going through the air. Catacora’s scoring reception was Dayton’s only completion in five passes. Fairview’s QBs were 3 of 15 for 18 yards.
The Greendevils had 27 players available from a roster of 46 on Friday night, Herbst said.
“We’ve fought through some adversity,” Herbst said. “We’re starting to come back together. We got district (play beginning) next week. Our goal is to win a district championship, first one in the school’s history.
“Just learn to play tougher, learn to play the game with class. We’re growing.”
Fairview broke down its postgame huddle on “48 minutes, whatever it takes!” Armstrong said, despite the Eagles’ struggles, they’ve taken that to heart.
“They’re gonna show up every day, they’re gonna put their hard hats on, they’re gonna pack a lunch and they’re gonna go to work,” Armstrong said before pausing for a moment to collect his thoughts.
“I love these kids, I love this school,” he continued, “so we’re gonna leave it all on the field.”
(606) 326-2658 |
DAYTON 8 14 20 0 — 42
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 8 — 8
FIRST QUARTER
D — Maveriq Catacora 13 run (Preston Baggot run), 6:38
SECOND QUARTER
D — Baggot 38 run (Caden Caraway run), 5:36
D — Catacora 39 pass from Russell McIntyre (run fails), 1:01
THIRD QUARTER
D — McIntyre 1 run (run fails), 6:23
D — Dylan Davis 50 interception return (run fails), 6:02
D — Carson Trimnell 12 run (Eric Jimenez run), :39
FOURTH QUARTER
F — Jeremy Harper 6 pass from Cameron Harper (Camron Mitchell run), 5:14
D F
First Downs 13 4
Rushes-Yards 39-337 23-52
Comp-Att-Int 1-5-1 3-15-1
Passing Yards 39 18
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-0
Punts-Avg. 1-27.0 6-23.3
Penalties-Yards 10-60 4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Dayton rushing: Lovins 4-99, Baggot 9-92, Trimnell 10-80, McIntyre 6-38, No. 20 1-9, Catacora 3-8, Simpson 1-7, Caraway 4-2, Jimenez 1-2.
Fairview rushing: Mitchell 3-26, C. Harper 10-23, Blevins 2-17, Johnson 2-(-5), Thomas 6-(-9).
Dayton passing: McIntyre 1 of 4 for 39 yards, Catacora 0 of 1, 1 interception.
Fairview passing: C. Harper 2 of 6 for 15 yards, Johnson 1 of 9 for 3 yards.
Dayton receiving: Catacora 1-39.
Fairview receiving: J. Harper 3-18.