WINCHESTER After the first quarter of Tuesday’s season-opening game between Russell and host George Rogers Clark one thing was very obvious.
Russell was simply physically overmatched.
The result was a 59-25 running-clock victory for the hosts that included a 22-2 edge in the first quarter.
GRC’s full-court pressure forced eight turnovers in the opening period. The trend continued in the second quarter as the hosts collected seven steals that resulted in 10 Red Devil turnovers.
“We felt like we had a size advantage against Russell. They played a lot of zone, so we wanted to pound the ball inside and not settle for a lot of 3s,” George Rogers Clark coach Robbie Graham said. “We definitely wanted to play inside-out. We wanted to really pound it inside.”
Russell’s ball-handling troubles frequently led to fast-break points as the Cardinals extended their advantage to 43-16 at halftime.
“They were able to turn us over and they were able to turn it into points,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “They also were not allowing us to get into our offense and they sped us up the way they wanted to, and we did not have enough firepower on the inside to contain their inside game.”
The Red Devils had their greatest offensive success during a 14-point second period, which included a 5-for-6 effort at the free-throw line with four individuals getting into the scorebook.
There was little scoring in the third quarter. Shaelyn Steele’s 3-pointer at the 4:32 mark was only the second basket of the period. However, GRC recorded the next nine points and Russell did not get back on the scoreboard until Steele’s layup with 13.4 seconds remaining. After 24 minutes, the hosts led 54-21.
Brianna Byars’s layup a minute and 10 seconds into the fourth quarter started a running clock. Her sister, Ciara Byars, added a three-point play a minute and 12 seconds later to provide the night’s largest margin.
The Red Devils scored the game’s final four points, a pair of free throws by Steele and a layup by Kennedy Darnell.
“We fought to the end. I was really happy about that,” Layne said. “We could’ve laid down and I feel like we kept competing in the second half. Our goal was to try to win the second half.”
Ciara Byars’s 15 points led the Cardinals. Brianna Byars added 13 and Tyra Flowers collected 11. Eight players scored for the hosts. Ciara Byars also topped her team with seven rebounds, while Brianna Byars added six.
Steele was the lone Red Devil in double figures, finishing the night with 12 points. Gabby Oborne notched five, Darnell tallied four and Jenna Adkins contributed three.
George Rogers Clark’s defense caused Russell fits all night. The Cardinals had 18 steals off 28 turnovers, with Flowers leading the way with seven. The hosts had just 11 turnovers. One bright spot for the Red Devils was rebounding, where they held a 35-28 edge. Steele paced the team with six, with Jesse Atkins adding five.
“We have a long way to go. We have two kids that were really big for us as seniors last year and we’re replacing them with kids who have never really played,” Layne said. “It was a good game to see where we’re at. It makes us realize that we have tons to go if we’re going to end up being one of the better teams in the state.”