Seth Miller hasn’t coached softball in three years but believes the transition back to the diamond will not involve any bumps in the road.
He will have to get up to speed quickly after he was named the interim softball coach at Greenup County on Monday after Jeani Gollihue resigned.
Miller coached the Musketeers' middle school program from 2017 to 2019, which means he instructed several of the players on the current varsity team.
“I coached most of these girls at one time or another,” Miller said. “I’m hoping for a comfortable transition. They know who I am and what I expect out of them. They know what to expect from me. … They understand what our goals are and where we want to get to by the end of this year.”
Miller said he has watched every Musketeers game this season and acknowledged the strength and ability of the varsity roster.
“I’m excited to get the opportunity,” Miller said. “I want to build a program that Greenup County will be proud of. I know we have a lot of hard work ahead of us, coaches and players included. The girls that are here are extremely talented. I am excited to get to work with those girls.”
Gollihue has been a fixture in Greenup County athletics. She coached the softball and basketball teams for a combined 25 seasons. Her latest stint with the softball Musketeers lasted a season and a half before handing the reins to her successor.
The Musketeers won 16 games in 2021 and dropped a hard-fought contest in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals to eventual state semifinalist Lewis County.
Greenup County won five straight earlier this year but currently is enduring a five-game losing streak. The Musketeers dropped a close matchup against 14-game winner Harrison County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 5 final in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on their spring break trip. They faced a pair of strong opponents in Pikeville and Scott (West Virginia) during the Tri-State Showcase this weekend.
Gollihue said by text message the role was “too much for this old body. I hope they do well. I miss them already.” She declined further comment.
Greenup County Schools superintendent Traysea Moresea said Gollihue had a significant impact on the program during her tenure.
“She will be greatly missed by players, parents and school administrators," Moresea said. "We thank her for the time she has dedicated to our softball program during her previous coaching seasons and her last tenure as head coach of Greenup County softball. Generations of players have benefited from her heart, knowledge and enthusiasm for the game.”
Miller wants to continue what Gollihue started. Greenup County has nine regular season games remaining, according to the KHSAA website. The slate still includes five district seeding games.
The new coach feels the team can make an impact in the postseason.
“We want to get more reps in during practice,” Miller said. “We really want to focus on finishing this year strong. We want to get into that district tournament and win that first game. We will take it a game at a time.”
Moresea said the program is in good hands moving forward.
“Coach Seth Miller will continue to build the program this season and always make decisions in the best interest of the players,” Moresea said. “We look forward to seeing the team’s success in the postseason.”
