Greenup County didn’t need much calculation with its addition of a new softball coach.
The school hired a familiar face in Jeani Gollihue, who has taught math and philosophy for 35 years at Greenup County and Russell, to be the Lady Musketeers’ new softball skipper on Tuesday.
Gollihue is a former coach that brings plenty of experience, having led the Lady Musketeers softball and basketball programs for a combined 25 seasons, most recently in the 2006 and 2007 seasons.
She can’t wait for this new chapter in her coaching career to start.
“I did want to come back,” Gollihue said. “My daughter is in college so I have the time. I think it will be good for me to get back. I am pretty excited about it.”
Greenup County High School principal Jason Smith said Gollihue’s success as a teacher and a coach didn’t make the selection a difficult one.
“Coach Gollihue has been a respected teacher and coach in our district for many years,” Smith said. "When we were discussing the applicants, it was an easy decision, especially when you look at our trophy case and see the championships that she has won over the years.”
Gollihue said she takes pride in her longevity because it allows her to see players and students experience victories on and off the field.
“This will be my 35th year of teaching,” Gollihue said. “I retired from Greenup County and went to Russell for a little while. Then I came back to Greenup because my daughter was a senior. When you’ve taught in a district for a long time, the most rewarding thing is when you see you students out in the world doing great things. My players are out in the world doing great things. I’ve had former students that are principals and teachers. I’ve had former players that are nurses and social workers.
“It’s awesome when you’re in a community for that long and you get to see these people grow up,” she added. “Now I have their kids in class. It’s nice to part of that network.”
The Lady Musketeers had no seniors on the roster this season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shay Moore hit .438 and Ellee Hunt tallied a .330 batting average to lead the team in 2019.
“It’s kind of odd coming off a season where there was no season at all,” Gollihue said. “It will be interesting. A lot of those players I’ve had in class, and they are really good kids.”
When play resumes next spring, the 63rd District will once again feature four first-year head coaches.
Gollihue said her team will keep the focus on itself and she looks forward to building relationships with players once again.
“I’ve been involved in softball since I was 10 years old,” Gollihue said. “If you do the math, that’s a long time. My dad and I shared a love of baseball. I couldn’t wait for him to get home when I was little so we could toss it around in our front yard. When I’m on the softball field, it reminds me of him.
“You can’t control how good the other teams are,” she continued. “You can only control how good your team is. We are going to be in the best shape and the best trained that we can be with what we have. You can’t really worry about it after that.”
