Rowan County and East Carter played way above par to start the 2023 golf season.
Both schools served as hosts for the opening two tournaments of the year and produced solid performances on their home turf.
East Carter’s Price Harris and Pikeville’s Cam Roberts dueled for 18 holes on Friday morning in the East Carter Invitational. They each carded a 72 at Hidden Cove Golf Course at Grayson Lake. Roberts eventually took medalist honors after securing a birdie on the first playoff hole.
“Price and Cam just battled on Friday,” East Carter coach Greg Cherry said. “Price would get down a shot or two, but he would never let anything bother him. They fought all the way to 18. The playoff hole didn’t go the way we wanted but he kept battling.”
Each player had the lead on the back nine. Roberts made the turn with a two-stroke advantage. Two holes later, they tied for the top spot in the standings. Harris took a brief lead before Roberts pushed ahead on No. 15 with a birdie, but both closed with a late bogey to even the score and produce another hole of golf.
The Raiders finished eighth in the team competition with a combined score of 384. Cherry said his young team is improving under the guidance of their senior leader.
“Price is a senior and has been playing a long time,” Cherry said, “but everybody else is pretty new. Price is a really good leader, and he has been teaching the young guys how to play and stay mentally strong.”
Rowan County’s young team has made significant strides. Two freshmen, Will Jones and Rylan Bieghle, steadied the Vikings (323) to a team win and a three-shot victory over Lexington Catholic (326).
Montgomery County posted a team score of 334 to finish in third. Johnson Central (342) and Russell (347) rounded out the top five.
“We shot 323 to win and shot 316 the next day (at Eagle Trace) and finished fourth,” Rowan County coach Larry Slone said. “The 316 was a good score. We were hoping to do better but if we shoot 316 every time, we are going to represent ourselves really well.”
The top eight finishers were dominated by underclassmen. Harlan County freshman Cole Cornett finished third with a round of 73. Eighth-graders Waylan Clutts from Hazard and Rose Hill Christian’s Bryant Stephens posted a 74 and 77, respectively, and secured a top-seven result. Johnson Central’s Max Bingham closed his day with a 79.
Jones was fifth with a 77 and Bieghle placed seventh with a 79. Christian Parker, Connor Christie and Calen Caskey each turned in a top-25 finish to assist in the team title.
“We are a young team, just like our softball team,” said Slone. “They love to play golf. We talk all the time about grinding the game out and playing every shot. When you are done, you can look in the mirror and say I did the best I could today. If you do that, most of the time, everything else will take care of itself.”
Roberts continued his stellar play on Saturday at the Eagle Trace Invitational in Morehead. The junior carded a 66 to win his second medalist award to start the season.
Mason County’s Jake Feldhaus and Harrison County eighth-grader David Krona tied for runner-up with a 68. Luke Bryant posted a 69 for team champion Louisville Eastern. Harris closed out the top five with a 71.
“Price actually went bogey, bogey, bogey at Eagle Trace to start plus-3,” Cherry said. “He didn’t shut down and ended up with a 71 at 1-under. I was really proud of him. He just kept playing.”
Parker and Jones helped Rowan County’s effort on their home course. Both players turned in a scorecard for a 74 to close out the top 10. Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson recorded a 72 for sixth place.
Eastern (304), Mason County (306), Highlands (312), Rowan County (316) and Lexington Catholic’s A team (320) completed the top five in the team standings.
Johnson Central finished in 10th place with a combined score of 333.
Slone said there can be added pressure to host an event, even with the familiar surroundings. The Vikings compiled another low score with their early-season consistency.
“Sometimes playing on your home course creates an expectation that you should play well,” Slone said. “When you don’t or don’t hit good shots, you can get frustrated. You can think you are doing poorly, but you are really not.”
Rowan County and East Carter will be in the field at the Ashland Invitational at Bellefonte County Club on Monday. Boyd County will be hosting a girls tournament at Hidden Cove Golf Course on the same day.