The numbers speak for themselves: 25 consecutive wins, 38 victories in 39 outings, 24 wins in a row at home, 18 straight home playoff W’s, 23 victories since the last playoff loss, excluding championship games.
All that experience — not just playing, but winning — buoyed Johnson Central on Friday night in what coach Jim Matney called the Golden Eagles’ stiffest test this year. Johnson Central knocked off game Corbin, 28-14, in only its second game this season determined by fewer than 30 points.
Matney didn’t mind that as the Golden Eagles gear up for the state semifinals on Friday night against Franklin County.
“We had not been tested like we were Friday night,” Matney said of the quarterfinal victory over the Redhounds. “I think you need those games, to be honest with you. I think you learn something from every team you play, and sometimes it’s good to be tested. That’s just the bottom line.”
The result was the same: a win. And the defending Class 4A state champion Golden Eagles will play in the semifinals for the sixth straight season, hoping to stay perfect in that round during that stretch.
The Flyers are a new foe for those stakes. They’ve never met the Golden Eagles, but Matney has long been familiar with Franklin County, he said, even before watching its 48-14 quarterfinal win over Allen County-Scottsville online on Saturday night.
Even though the playoffs are no longer a simple bracket — the KHSAA reseeds the postseason before the third and fourth rounds by RPI, making it more difficult to look ahead to future opponents even if coaches were inclined to admit to it publicly — Matney had an inkling Johnson Central might meet Franklin County.
“I’ve felt that way for many weeks now,” he said. “Any time you come out of that region with Louisville Central, it’s always gonna be a good team.”
The Flyers led the perennial state title-contending Yellow Jackets until the final seconds of a 18-16 Central victory in the regular season. Franklin County closed the deal in a rematch in the Class 4A, District 4 championship game, knocking off the Yellow Jackets 42-6.
That game showed the Flyers what they’re capable of, coach Eddie James said.
“Especially in a year like this, we haven’t had the time and the reps with our kids to really zero in on our culture and refine the things we want,” James said, “so we feel like we didn’t really peak until that game, which is good because we feel like we’re playing good at the right time.”
Franklin County followed up by pasting the Patriots to earn their first win in the region championship round in 41 years — doing something such heralded Flyers stars as Logan Woodside, Kaelin Ammons and Ryan Timmons never did, and breaking through after three third-round losses in the previous eight years.
“Just getting it off our kids’ back was a big step,” James said. “We know we’ve got a good football team, but sometimes when you’re trying to build an elite program you gotta take that step, and sometimes it’s a little bit harder to do.”
Quarterback Nick Broyles has made that step easier, throwing for 1,951 yards, 24 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Franklin County is fourth in the state across all classes in passing yards per game, with 252.
“His personality is goofy, and he’s just kinda happy-go-lucky and laid-back,” James said. “He’s kinda Cool Hand Luke, man. When the lights come on, he just plays. ... His ability to lead and keep plays alive and run our offense efficiently is really spectacular.”
Fred Farrier (46 catches, 874 yards, 11 touchdowns) is Franklin County’s top receiver and holds more than 20 Division I offers, according to The (Frankfort) State-Journal. Zach Claudio (34 catches, 496 yards, four TDs) and Kaden Moorman (19 catches, 409 yards, four scores) chip in too, and Moorman has rushed for 534 yards and 11 scores.
Despite the gaudy aerial numbers, Franklin County’s offense has co-opted its defense’s motto, James said — “RPD,” which stands for relentless, physical and disciplined.
“A lot of people really think of us, from when we had Ryan, as a spread team,” James said, “but you’ll see us play with more two-back stuff and tight ends. We’ve got some personnel that lets us do that.”
That is, of course, Johnson Central’s identity — ground dominance and reliance on stout defense.
“We do what we do,” Matney said. “You know what you’re gonna get when you play us. ... I’m sure we’ll try to have a little something they’ve not seen, but we come right at you and we rely a lot on our defense, there’s no doubt about it.”
The Golden Eagles are second in the commonwealth (all classes) in rushing yards per outing with 366. Dylan Preston leads that effort with 1,597 yards and 28 TDs on the ground. Mason Lawson has added 739 yards and 10 rushing scores.
Preston also has four receiving TDs and a pick-six, along with 42 tackles, 4.5 stops for loss and eight sacks.
Johnson Central, as usual, hasn’t thrown it much but has been effective when it has. Grant Rice, the replacement for departed four-year starter Ryley Preece, has completed 20 of 31 passes for 621 yards, nine scores and one pick.
Franklin County is making a long trip on a short week — two hours and 10 minutes, according to Google Maps, after not playing its quarterfinal until Saturday for COVID-19-related reasons.
“What is it, 2 o’clock on Sunday, I’m already tired,” James said, laughing. “It’s a good thing though. Our kids just want to play. We understand the challenge in front of us and we want to play football.
“I told them, we’re playing with house money now. Nobody expected us to get here, so we’ll just see what happens.”
