ASHLAND Midway through Thursday's game, Ashland pitcher Ryan Brown retired seven straight Johnson Central batters.
The Golden Eagles changed that trend in the sixth inning. They sent 10 hitters to the plate in the frame, and scored six runs, all with two outs, to propel the Golden Eagles to a 12-9 win over the Tomcats at Alumni Field.
“It started out as a real baseball game, but then it ended up as slow-pitch softball game,” Johnson Central coach Shawn Hall quipped. “I thought we came out and pitched well. We were making plays and taking advantage of their miscues. They gave us two runs in the first inning. Somewhere along the way, we made some mistakes on the mound late.”
“Our guys showed some fight,” he continued. “I do like that part of it. It wasn’t a clean game by no means but we started hitting the baseball a little bit and we were able to hang on there at the end.”
Conner Lemaster walked with the bases loaded to open the sixth for Johnson Central. Ryan Sartin-Slone singled up the middle to score two tallies. Chandler Spradlin and Keygan Pelfrey added run-scoring hits.
Every Eagles batter in the lineup found a way on base. Crum and Brock Butcher each scored three runs at top of the order.
Hall was pleased to see his team’s offensive punch returning.
“We have struggled offensively throughout the year,” Hall said. “We started out 4-7 through our first 11 games. We are trying to figure some things out. The missed year has hurt a lot of guys. It’s not just us. It’s everybody. We are playing with guys still trying to learn positions. ... I am happy with our guys. We are not laying down anymore and we aren’t making as many mistakes.”
Ashland kept chipping away at the early deficit. The Tomcats took its first lead in the fifth when Jack Heineman sent a no-doubter over the right-field fence for a three-run homer. Leadoff hitter NeShawn Peppers reached base in all four of his trips to the plate. He singled, stole second and scored, along with Ryan Atkins, on Heineman's dinger.
Ashland coach Evan Yongue was happy to see his club keep improving. The Tomcats have won five of their last seven contests.
“I don’t want them to be down after this game,” Yongue said. “I want them to be disappointed, but I hope they see our growth over the last couple of games, including (Wednesday) night against a very good Rowan County team. Johnson Central is very good, too.”
“We showed a lot of toughness and towards the end of the game, they didn’t quit fighting,” Yongue said. “They continued to go up to the plate with a good approach. I love the direction that we are going right now.”
The Golden Eagles added three more runs in the seventh inning. Sartin-Slone knocked in two more and Lemaster dropped a hit into short center field to send Butcher home.
The Tomcats did not quit and dented the scoreboard again in their final at-bat, highlighted by Asher Stevens's three-run blast.
Johnson Central (12-7) put the first four batters on base to start the contest . The bases were loaded when Matt Crum scored on an error.
Pelfrey knocked in another tally with an RBI single. Brown struck out two batters and induced a fly ball to get Ashland (8-9) out of a first-inning jam.
Brock Bowling took a pitch off the helmet to start the second stanza. He stole a base and pushed a run across with a Crum single.
Brown was not involved in the decision but the freshman kept his poise on the mound until his team could grab the momentum.
“He is really stepping up for us,” Yongue said. “He is not an ordinary freshman. He is also our starting shortstop. We need to him to continue to do what he is doing. I am very proud of Ryan Brown.”
Peppers smacked a double give the Tomcats their first hit in the third inning. Eli Miller followed with a opposite-field single against the shifted infield. Peppers decided not to slide as the relay throw was sent home. The speedy center fielder got a foot on home plate just before the Eagles catcher made the tag.
Heineman forced his second walk in as many at-bats and Brown added a single in the fourth frame. Johnson Central starter Gavin Crum hurled consecutive wild pitches that allowed Heineman to race home with the Tomcats' second run and reduce their deficit to 3-2.
Johnson Central has won eight straight games.
Lemaster was 2 for 4 and Gavin Crum recorded the win for the Golden Eagles.
Peppers was 2 for 2 for the Tomcats. Brown collected two hits.
J. CENTRAL 210 006 3 — 12 10 0
ASHLAND 001 130 4 — 9 7 3
G. Crum, Blevins (6) and Butcher. Brown, Brewer (6), Miller (7) and Mullins. W—G. Crum. L—Brewer. 2B—Pelfrey (JC), Peppers (A). HR—Heineman (A), Stevens (A).