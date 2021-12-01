Johnson Central and Boyle County have grown accustomed to the bright lights of Kroger Field and the state championship game.
The two schools are also becoming familiar with their respective opponent on Friday night in the Class 4A final.
The Golden Eagles are making their sixth appearance in the championship game in the last seven seasons. The Rebels will compete in their third consecutive final and fourth since 2017.
“Hopefully, we can finish the job,” Johnson Central interim coach Steve Trimble said. “The team has really been focused on making this the best season that we can. Hopefully, it will be our destiny to win a state championship.
“It’s always important to continue our winning ways,” he added. “Our kids have gotten used to winning and playing well.”
Boyle County enters Friday’s matchup on a 12-game winning streak, including a 34-7 victory over Class 5A state finalist Frederick Douglass to close out the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Rebels’ playoff foes, they encountered a team playing its best football. Boyle County has outscored its opponents, 204-55, the last four weeks with an average winning margin of 37.2 points a game.
“We have played well against a challenging schedule,” Boyle County coach Justin Haddix said. “We have challenged our bunch and they have responded. It’s the time of year when you want to be playing your best.
“Our kids have played (in the state final) a lot,” he continued. “They have a lot of experience of playing in the big-time games. Every one is different. The little things like traveling and setting up schedules are a little different. At the end of the day, you have to go play football.”
Johnson Central (12-2) has won its last nine contests. The Golden Eagles rolled through district play and recorded a convincing win over rival Belfry.
Franklin County returned to Paintsville for the state semifinals last week after halting Johnson Central’s quest for a sixth straight state championship appearance in 2020.
The Flyers grabbed a second-half lead before the Eagles came roaring back for a 42-24 victory.
Trimble said the team has been resilient all season and performed well in the face of adversity.
“They have showed us that all year,” Trimble said. “We have always been a gutsy team. They are very business-like and confident. As the game goes on, we always get stronger. I think that’s what happened against Franklin County.”
Haddix feels the difficult slate has prepared the Rebels for the rigors of completing a state championship run. Boyle County’s only setback was a 35-28 loss to undefeated Lexington Christian on Aug. 28. The Eagles will play Beechwood in the Class 2A final on Friday afternoon.
The second-year coach said there have been several teachable moments along the way, even though most of their outcomes have been lopsided.
“If you look at our schedule, it was close at times in some of the games,” Haddix said. “The kids responded against the type of competition we played. It was a close game when we lost to Lexington Christian during the year when every possession counted. You are putting your kids in those situations. You want to see how they respond, and if they don’t respond in the regular season the right way, you get opportunities to teach them. If they don’t have that, we don’t get to work with them.”
Boyle County (13-1) features a balanced offense, and that still may be an understatement. The Rebels have collected 2,551 yards on the ground and 2,577 through the air.
Sophomore Avery Bodner has 1,107 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Cole Lanter tallied 1,172 receiving yards and 19 TD catches.
Quarterback Jagger Gillis provides energy on the field and has complete command of the offense, according to his coach. The senior has 28 touchdown passes against only five interceptions. He’s passed for 2,420 yards and run for 429. Gillis has contributed 13 rushing TDs.
“It’s the way he attacks everything, even if it’s practice,” Haddix said of Gillis. “It’s the style that he plays. He is an old-school football player. He will run the ball. He has a cannon for an arm. He can do a lot of good things for us and he makes us go.”
Trimble knows Johnson Central’s defense faces a stiff challenge at Kroger Field. Mason Lemaster leads that side of the ball with 107 tackles.
“They are a complete football team,” Trimble said of the Rebels. “They have an outstanding coach and are so well-disciplined. They have so many athletes, which makes them difficult to defend. They have a great defense and one of the best kickers in the state.”
Johnson Central has three running backs that have amassed more than 100 carries. Freshman Zack McCoart has piled up 1,176 rushing yards and 18 TDs this year. Matt Crum and Chase Price have combined for 1,561 yards on the ground and found the end zone 23 times.
Senior quarterback Grant Rice has rushed for 530 yards. Haddix and the Rebels are aware of the Golden Eagles’ physical running style.
“The line of scrimmage is important,” Haddix said. “They have the backs and they run extremely hard. They have a good quarterback who runs that offense the way it’s supposed to be run. They may not throw it a lot, but when they do, they are successful. You have to prepare because they do so many good things.”
Johnson Central’s 15 seniors will welcome the familiar surroundings of Kroger Field on Friday.
“Our kids will be fine on a big stage,” Trimble said. “Once they enter the field, they have shown that they are capable of putting everything out of their minds. The team will focus on the game at hand while they are between the lines playing a football game.
“We talk about team and family all the time,” he continued. “They are all brothers. … You need to keep doing the things that have made you successful all year and continue to get better. We will have to play an awfully good game to beat them.”
(606) 326-2654 |