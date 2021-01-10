PAINTSVILLE The Lawrence County Bulldogs traveled to 15th Region opponent Johnson Central on Saturday night and were down almost from the get-go.
Johnson Central started out with an early lead of 11-2, playing excellent team defense. By the end of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles led, 27-8.
The Eagles maintained the large lead throughout. At halftime, Johnson Central led the Bulldogs, 41-16.
The Bulldogs came out firing after the half, going on a 7-2 run against the Eagles.
Despite Lawrence County’s effort, the Golden Eagles prevailed. About midway through the fourth quarter, Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie was able to look to his subs.
Johnson Central’s bench scored 36 of their total points, giving the Golden Eagles the victory, 82-65. The Golden Eagles forced 21 Bulldog turnovers and out-rebounded Lawrence County, 33-24.
The Bulldog loss did not come without effort from their squad. Trenton Adkins led the charge with a banner night — scoring 22 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Cody Maynard chipped in 15 points and three rebounds, while Kaden Gillispie had 13 points and six rebounds.
Eagles senior John King had a commanding performance in the paint, crashing boards, sinking baskets and moving the ball, coming up with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Golden Eagles shared the ball well with seniors Isaiah May and Cory VanHoose contributing 10 and nine points, respectively.
“Hats off to a very tough Johnson Central team,” Bulldogs coach Chandler Thompson said. “They got us in a hole early and we were never able to fully recover. A lot can be learned from games like this in the early season. We will take this game and build off of it and hopefully learn some things that will make us a better team in the future.”
“I thought our kids came out of the gates like our hair was on fire,” McKenzie said. “This was the first opportunity in the season to compete against another 15th Region team, the 15th Region runners-up last year. We wanted to be sharp and dialed-in. In the first half, we were extremely active with our hands and very physical defensively. That allowed us to get out into transition early and often and ultimately allowed us to build a pretty good lead.
“We didn't handle the lead as well as we'd hoped to in the second half because Lawrence County showed a ton of fight in the third quarter, which is a credit to them and coach Thompson. Lawrence County has a good team. We are very happy to get this win.”