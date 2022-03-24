RUSSELL Off to its slowest start in at least nearly two decades, Johnson Central found the accelerant.
Connor LeMaster and Keygan Pelfrey hit home runs for the visiting Golden Eagles on Thursday night as the defending 15th Region Tournament champions run-ruled Russell, 11-1.
"We needed that," Johnson Central coach Shawn Hall said. "This was like a boost in the shoulder, just helping us get going, maybe.
"We've not been playing very well; been kicking balls in the infield and striking out a lot. When you get balls, especially on a cold night, that leave the yard, that's encouraging and guys feed off that."
Pelfrey’s two-run blast in the sixth inning, a no-doubter to center, jump-started Johnson Central’s five-run frame to pick up the 10-run magic margin.
“To be honest, I didn’t really see it,” Pelfrey said. “I felt it come off the bat and I just knew it was gone. I knew the wind was going out. I knew it was a pretty short field, short fence.
“It was a perfect ball right down the middle and I just got my hands through and just made good contact with it.”
Pelfrey went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Cameron Kelsey was 2 for 3.
Johnson Central scored in every inning but one to back starter Bryce Spencer and Kelsey, who combined on a two-hitter.
Spencer, whose big-breaking curveball gave the Red Devils big trouble early on, went four innings and fanned five hitters. He allowed one run on two hits to get the win. Kelsey finished up with two scoreless, hitless innings, punching out three Red Devils.
"Bryce is effective against fastball-hitting teams and against teams going up there ready to swing," Hall said. "He's a three-pitch guy, and when he's locating all three pitches, he is effective for about four or five innings. He didn't have his best stuff tonight, but he was able to keep them off-balance enough to compete tonight."
Russell coach Tim Rice concurred.
“In high school, if you can throw a breaking ball for a strike, you’re gonna be pretty tough to hit,” he said. “A lot of guys don’t see good breaking balls, so if a guy’s throwing two pitches for a strike, he’s got a chance to win.
“(Spencer) did a good job tonight of getting ahead in the zone. I told our guys I think we were a little passive tonight offensively. I thought we took strike one, and then we fouled off the breaking ball, and then we’re 0-2 and he can do whatever he wants. I think we need to get a little more aggressive at the plate.”
The Golden Eagles made it easier by giving their pitchers a veritable windfall of offense.
"Any game, we feel like we've got to get somebody on, move them and try to get them in," Hall said. "We don't ever anticipate scoring 11 runs. We may get there, I don't know, I don't anticipate that, but tonight, it worked out."
Johnson Central (2-4) picked up two runs in the top of the first inning to go in front to stay. The Golden Eagles loaded the bases right off the bus without a hit ahead of Cole Ward, who scored courtesy runner Boston Crace with a one-out fielder's choice. Spencer followed by bouncing a run-scoring single up the middle.
LeMaster ripped a leadoff home run to right-center field in the top of the third, and Pelfrey dumped a two-out, two-run single into shallow left-center field in the fourth.
Kelsey doubled into the left-field corner to supply a run with two outs in the fifth frame, and the Golden Eagles hung a 5-spot in the sixth.
Pelfrey smacked his shot to center, and Ward and Mason Baldwin both came around when the Red Devils committed two throwing errors on the same play. Brock Butcher added an RBI single for an 11-1 edge.
"I just think we gave a good team too many outs," Rice said. "You just can't do that. We threw the ball around a little bit too much. We didn't make some routine plays that we normally make. I think we've got a pretty solid defensive team, and we just weren't tonight."
Russell (1-1) picked up its lone run in the third inning. RJ Rigsby's one-out groundout plated JK McKnight, who had doubled.
Trent Tice took the decision for the Red Devils. He started and worked four frames, yielding five hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.
Rice saw some positivity despite the result.
“We played probably as bad as we could play and we hung with a pretty good team for most of the game,” he said. “We got some growing to do ... we’re gonna keep working and we’re gonna keep getting better.”
J. CENTRAL 201 215 — 11 8 2
RUSSELL 001 000 — 1 2 4
Spencer, Kelsey (5) and Butcher; Tice, Looney (5) and Rigsby. W — Spencer. L — Tice. 2B — Kelsey (JC), McKnight (R). HR — LeMaster (JC), Pelfrey (JC).