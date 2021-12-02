PAINTSVILLE Jim Matney tried and tried to get Ryleh McKenzie to join Johnson Central’s football program, but never had any luck.
At least, not directly. But in a roundabout way, McKenzie is the very last player Matney cajoled into coming out for football, one final gift from the program’s late architect to the Golden Eagles.
“My teammates told me to come out, and coach Matney’s always talked to me before about wanting me to come out and come play for him,” McKenzie said. “I don’t know, it was just kinda on me that I needed to, with the situation he was going through. I felt it, and I was like, it’s the right thing I gotta do.”
But first, McKenzie had to talk Steve Trimble into it.
Trimble had more than his share of challenges when he took over the Golden Eagles on an interim basis in September as Matney battled COVID-19 and its complications. One of them was figuring out what to do with a candidate who appeared in the Johnson Central locker room clear out of the blue on Trimble’s first day calling the shots.
And Trimble came very close, he said, to declining McKenzie’s belated request to play football this fall.
McKenzie, after all, didn’t exactly fit the profile of someone who could help the Golden Eagles either immediately or down the road — a senior specializing in basketball who’d already missed three weeks of the season and hadn’t played football since sixth grade.
McKenzie has proven himself valuable on the hardwood, and he’ll be Johnson Central’s leading returning scorer and rebounder (8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds per game last year) when he suits up for hoops next week. But would McKenzie and Trimble just be wasting each other’s time trying to turn him into a football player at such a late juncture?
Nevertheless, assured by the Golden Eagles’ assistants that McKenzie would lend some athleticism, Trimble summoned him for some ground rules.
“I said, ‘Listen, Ryleh, I’m gonna tell you right now, you can come out and you can be on the scout team,’” Trimble said. “’I’m not promising you one down of football. You may be on the scout team all year. I can’t promise you anything. If you want to come out and play, then I’ll let you come out.’”
McKenzie accepted those terms. It turned out to be a great deal for all parties.
“Well, the next game (after completing KHSAA-mandated acclimation), he played,” Trimble said. “The next game, he started. He’s played ever since.”
Not only that, but McKenzie has “saved the bacon,” Trimble said, as a capable free safety on a team that suddenly needed one.
Johnson Central lost two returning starting safeties early in the year when Mason Lawson tore up his knee on Sept. 11 against Cahokia (Illinois) and another left the team.
McKenzie has supplied 33 tackles — 16 solo, 17 assisted — as well as three fumble recoveries and a 62-yard pick-six on Oct. 15 against Harlan County.
“He’s special,” Trimble said. “He’s an unbelievable athlete. We would not be here today if it wasn’t for him.”
“Here,” of course, is the Class 4A state championship game tonight at Kroger Field in Lexington against Boyle County. It’s the Golden Eagles’ sixth such appearance in seven years, but this one is among the most important of that stretch to the program and the community because of Matney’s untimely Sept. 28 death.
“Since I came in, Week 3 or 4 — that’s when Matney was down (in the hospital) — every game, every practice, everything’s been for him,” McKenzie said. “Every win’s his. Every snap, we play for him. Every down, it’s all for coach Matney. That’s our main focus, is doing this for him.”
In doing so, McKenzie has been a pleasant surprise. With all of 10 varsity football appearances to his name, he’s performed well enough to draw collegiate interest from Marshall, East Tennessee State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Cumberlands and Centre, he said.
McKenzie took in a Herd game on an official visit and had another scheduled with the Buccaneers. But he wasn’t able to make it to Johnson City, Tennessee, on account of that visit being on a Saturday after not getting back to Johnson County until 4 a.m. following a Friday night state quarterfinal win at Corbin.
McKenzie seemed to regard that as only a blip in a recruiting landscape he did not anticipate the opportunity to explore.
“It’s wild,” he said. “I never, never thought I’d be in the situation I am, playing for a state championship, starting for a state championship (participating) team, and especially college visits. Credit goes to my coaches for putting my name out there and giving me the opportunity in the first place to do it.”
The success has been a bit bittersweet for McKenzie, he said, but he’s focused on the future.
“It makes me wish I would’ve played four years,” he said, “but, eh, I’m happy I’m out here now and I’m trying to help the team win State this weekend.”
