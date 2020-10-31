Robert E. Phelps, 79, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Kingsbrook Life Care Center. Mr. Phelps was born June 20, 1941, in Washington, D.C., to the late Ernest and Elma Hale Phelps. He was also preceded in death by brothers Dave Phelps and Bob Phelps. Robert was a g…