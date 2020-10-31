PAINTSVILLE This is one of those annual games that everyone circles in the mountains each season.
It's a game that is a measuring stick for each team.
This was no different.
The result? Defending Class 4A state champion Johnson Central was just spooky good.
Class 3A power Belfry is still a work in progress.
Golden Eagles running back Dylan Preston rushed for 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three times to lead top-ranked Johnson Central to a convincing 35-14 win over the Pirates at Eagle Field Friday night.
Preston, whose scores were from 52, 12, and 7 yards, eclipsed the 1,000-mark for the season. He also single-handedly had more yardage than Belfry’s total offense (185 yards).
“This is 2020, and if this year has taught us something, it is that tomorrow isn’t promised,” Johnson Central coach Jim Matney said. “I told our kids coming into this game that we had to respond every time they (Belfry) did something big.”
Johnson Central (7-0) did a few big things of its own. It jumped ahead 14-0 early in the game after a bruising 13-play opening drive resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Grant Rice. The scoring drive took nearly 7 minutes off the clock.
But it took a matter of seconds for the Golden Eagles to score again. Belfry (5-3) fumbled the kickoff — one of five fumbles the Pirates had on the night — and Johnson Central responded with another score — a 52-yard scamper by Preston to make it 14-0 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates, who came into the game ranked third in Class 3A, got to within a score at 14-7 when senior Isaac Dixon scored from 18 yards out with 11:07 left in the half.
While both teams failed to score the remainder of the first half, Matney said he was worried going into the locker room.
“I felt like the momentum had shifted a little at the half,” he said. “A lot of our kids had not been in a game like this of this magnitude, but they responded.”
In a big way.
Belfry fumbled on its first play from scrimmage in the second half, and the Golden Eagles turned that into yet another score — a 12-yard touchdown from Preston to go ahead 21-7.
The Pirates got within striking distance once again when Dixon, who finished with 120 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 64-yard sprint to trim their deficit to seven at 21-14 with 7:38 left in the third.
Central’s Rice, who finished with 69 yards on 10 carries, set up a 2-yard touchdown plunge with a 56-yard scamper to extend the lead to 28-14 for the Golden Eagles.
Preston slammed the door shut on any comeback attempt with his 7-yard score with just 4:23 left in the game.
“We beat a really good football team tonight,” Matney said. Johnson Central’s coach played at Belfry and shared his admiration for coach Philip Haywood, the state’s winningest coach, and the Belfry community. “The sign of a good team is how they improve week in and week out. Belfry is much better than they were early on in the year, and we wish them the best of luck into the playoffs.”
Matney also knows his team has a ways to go as well.
“We teach our kids two things: Life isn’t fair, and that life isn’t easy,” Matney said. “This year has been unlike any other, but our kids have continued to just work. We have to keep on churning to be the team we want to be.”
The Golden Eagles rolled up 319 yards of total offense — all on the ground — on 63 plays. Belfry’s 181 yards — all on the ground — came on just 27 plays.
BELFRY 0 7 7 0 —14
J. CENTRAL 14 0 14 7 —35
FIRST QUARTER
JC — Rice 5 run (Austin Ratliff kick), 5:33
JC — Preston 52 run (Ratliff kick), 5:14
SECOND QUARTER
B — Dixon 18 run (Gideon Ireson kick), 11:09
THIRD QUARTER
JC — Preston 12 run (Ratliff kick), 7:50
B — Dixon 64 run (Ireson kick, 7:38
JC — Rice 2 run (Ratliff kick), 6:45
FOURTH QUARTER
JC — Preston 7 run (Ratliff kick), 4:23