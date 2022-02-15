SUMMIT A matchup of two of the area’s top teams came down to the last possession Monday night.
15th Region blue-blood Johnson Central held off tradition-rich Boyd County, 73-72, in a shootout Tuesday night at Boyd County Middle School.The two teams combined for 18 3-pointers, with the Lions draining 13 on the night.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead behind three consecutive baskets by Ryleh McKenzie and a trey from 6-7 center Ryan Rose. The Lions cut the lead to 17-13 late in the quarter on a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays by Rheyce Deboard and Jason Ellis. Reserve Reece Collins drained three free throws to give Johnson Central a 20-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions' Clay Robertson opened the second stanza with a trey to cut the lead to 20-16. Johnson Central then went on a 10-0 run as four different players scored to give the Golden Eagles their biggest lead of the night at 30-16.
The Lions then made defensive adjustments to slow down McKenzie, who scored 12 first-half points, and also increase ball pressure.
“We went to our half court trap into our matchup zone. We were just having trouble keeping McKenzie and (Grant) Rice out of the paint. It helped us get back into the game in the second quarter,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said.
The Lions finished the half on a 17-5 spurt that included two 3s from Deboard and another trey from Rhett Holbrook. Ace Taylor scored the Lions’ last four points of the half to cut the Golden Eagles' lead to 37-35 at the break.
Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie knew the homesteading Lions would get back in the contest.
“Their style of play, they are never out of a game," he said. "They shoot the ball so well and they put pressure on you with their offense. They got back in the game in a hurry.”
Eighth-grader Jacob Spurlock hit back-to-back 3s sandwiched around a Johnson Central basket by Rose gave the Lions their first lead of the night, 41-40, in the first minute of the second half. The rest of the quarter was back and forth as Rice scored 13 of his 19 points for the Golden Eagles on a variety of shots around the basket.
The Lions drained five bombs as Cole Hicks found his shooting stroke. A basket by Rice at the end of the quarter pushed Johnson Central ahead 59-57 heading to the final eight minutes.
The fourth-quarter lead changed hands five times before the Golden Eagles nudged ahead 69-66 on a McKenzie hoop at the 2:18 mark. Two more free throws by McKenzie increased the lead to five before Hicks drained his fourth trey of the night to cut the lead to 71-69 with less than a minute to play.
Johnson Central made 16 of its first 20 free throw attempts but only hit four of its last nine attempts to leave the door open for the Lions. A Deboard 3 with 23.4 seconds cut the Golden Eagles lead to 73-72 with 23.4 seconds left in the game.
Following two missed Johnson Central free throws, Boyd County had a final chance to win the game. The Lions called a timeout with 3.2 seconds after a near turnover.
On the game’s final play, the Golden Eagles defense caused a Lion turnover to seal the win.
McKenzie was pleased with the road win.
"This is a tough place to play," he said. "They are a very good at what they do. We had some players step up. Ryan (Rose) makes a big difference in the paint. He alters a lot of shots and comes down with a lot of rebounds. It seemed like every time we needed to stop one of their runs we answered the bell with a basket, an offensive rebound, or getting to the free throw line. Reece gave us good minutes off the bench with 10 points. Our guards are as good any around when it comes down to handling the ball and making good decisions.”
Anderson feels his team will learn from its slow start.
"Sometimes you learn more from a defeat than a win," he said. "We have won a ton here of late. Maybe this will get our minds straight to not waste for the first eight minutes of the game. We have a really good ball club here with a lot of pieces. I felt like Ace Taylor played really well tonight. They all stepped up to fill the void of Brad (Newsome), our defensive stopper. It will make us better as a team.”
McKenzie led Johnson Central with 20 points, followed by Rice with 19. Conner Lemaster dropped in 11 points and Collins added 10 off the bench. Rose added nine points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 15-8.
The Lions (19-5) got a game-high 24 points from Deboard.. Hicks hit five 3s for 15 points and Taylor added 10.
Both coaches agreed that the late-season matchup will help their teams in the postseason. Johnson Central's first-round 57th District matchup is against crosstown rival Paintsville.
"It is one of those games that is hard not to look forward to," McKenzie said. "The whole community is looking forward to that basketball game. This was a great test for us. We saw a lot of different defenses tonight. This was a good place for us to get a win."
Anderson thinks the Lions' tough schedule will pay off in the postseason.
"I hope that when it is all said and done here we didn’t avoid anyone and try to play good teams to give our kids the best chance to succeed," he said. "If we are blessed enough to get to Morehead or even Rupp Arena we will be prepared for anything. We took Fern Creek to overtime at Rupp and I think our schedule played a big role in our play.”
J. CENTRAL FG FT REB TP
McKenzie 7-13 5-6 4 20
Lemaster 2-7 7-8 4 11
Rice 9-14 0-4 4 19
Butcher 1-9 1-2 4 4
Rose 3-5 2-4 10 9
Fink 0-0 0-0 1 0
Staniford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Collins 2-4 5-5 7 10
Grimm 0-0 0-0 0 0
Parks 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 24-52 20-29 36 73
Fg Pct.: 46.2. Ft Pct: 69.0. 3-pointers: 5-18 (McKenzie 1-3, Collins 1-3, Rice 1-3, Butcher 1-3, Rose 1-3, Lemaster 0-4). PF: 17. Fouled out: Butcher. Turnovers: 12.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 5-13 0-0 5 15
Ellis 2-13 1-3 10 5
Deborah 8-17 3-9 6 24
Spurlock 2-6 0-0 2 6
A. Taylor 3-5 5-5 4 11
G. Taylor 0-0 0-0 1 0
Robertson 2-4 0-0 1 5
Holbrook 2-4 0-0 3 6
TEAM 6
TOTAL 24-62. 11-14 38 72
Fg Pct: 38.7 Ft Pct: 78.6. 3-pointers: 13-36 (Hicks 5-12, Deborah 3-9, Holbrook 2-4, Spurlock 2-5, Robertson 1-3, Ellis 0-2, A. Taylor 0-1). PF: 22. Fouled out: Spurlock. Turnovers: 12.
J. CENTRAL 20 19 20 14 73
BOYD CO. 13 22 22 15 72
Officials: Charles Graham, Justin Royster, and Chad Sowards.