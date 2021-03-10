It’s no wonder that Boyd County coach Clayton McClelland called Johnson Central one of the “returning heavy favorites” in the Region 8 Tournament.
The Golden Eagles, fresh off winning the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association Large School State Wrestling Duals, will take the region’s top-rated wrestler in 11 of the 14 weight classes to Martin County on Saturday morning in search of their 13th consecutive region team championship.
Harrison County also drew mention from McClelland as a region favorite. The Thorobreds were fourth in the state small-school duals, followed by Martin County in fifth.
The Lions and Ashland have a goal in mind, too. Both of their coaches used the same word to describe it.
“Expectation for region is to compete,” McClelland said. “That’s been our thing this year is, no matter who’s in front of us, to compete.”
Concurred Matcats coach Butch Scarberry: “We look to be competitive at region. Hopefully we can advance to the semi-state.”
Johnson Central is third in the state in individual and dual rankings released Tuesday by KentuckyWrestling.com, trailing only powerhouses Union County and Ryle. And the Golden Eagles have seven wrestlers rated in the top eight in their weight class.
Junior Levid Rodriguez leads that group as the No. 1 wrestler in the 195-pound class, and senior Adam Williams is No. 2 at 113 pounds.
The other top-eight-ranked Golden Eagles: junior Jacob Cain (No. 4 at 132), junior Reece Goss (No. 4 at 145), freshman Zack McCourt (seventh at 160), senior Nick Stapleton (No. 8 at 170) and sophomore Chase Price (fifth at 182).
Johnson Central also has Region 8’s top-ranked wrestlers at 106 pounds (eighth-grader James Morris, 11th), 120 (junior Patrick Meek, 12th), 126 (freshman Caleb Barnes, 20th) and 138 (eighth-grader Seth Davis, No. 18).
Freshman Logan Castle (14th at 152) and junior Jesse McCoy (14th at 285) round out the list of ranked Golden Eagles.
Ashland is 20th in the state’s individual rankings and boasts six ranked wrestlers, including three in the top nine of their class.
Senior Kolby Coburn is fourth in the 195-pound class. Junior Zane Christian is sixth at 220, and senior Triston Rayburn is ninth in the heavyweight division (285 pounds and up).
Coburn, Christian and senior Jack Latherow, who is ranked 13th at 182, have lent leadership to the Matcats, Scarberry said.
Sophomore Troy Gardner (15th at 106) and junior Caleb Lovin (25th at 126) also represent Ashland in the rankings.
West Carter junior Sam Rayburn is ranked No. 13 at 195. The Comets were rated 64th in the state’s individual team rankings.
Boyd County doesn’t have any wrestlers ranked and didn’t crack the team ratings, but McClelland is upbeat after the Lions went 20-6 in duals and finished runner-up in the small-school sectional duals.
“While we’ve had a young team, I’ve been pleased with the progress from Nov. 1 until now,” McClelland said.
Boyd County leans on John Jackson (145), Dean Martin (132) and Skyellar Tallent (285), all returning state qualifiers. McClelland also likes the production from Aiden Payton (126), Ashton Dingess (160) and John Godbey (170), he said.
Attempts to reach Johnson Central coach Jim Matney and West Carter coach Ethan Miller for comment were unsuccessful before press time.
Region host Martin County is tabbed 22nd in the team individual rankings and has four wrestlers ranked in the top 25 in their class — senior Branson Smith (No. 2 heavyweight), senior Randy Kinser (No. 10 at 170), freshman Brock Messer (No. 16 at 120) and junior Kolby Sparks (11th at 152).
Among other Region 8 teams, Harrison County is ranked 58th, Montgomery County 60th, Bourbon County 61st and Belfry 62nd.
The KHSAA has implemented a semi-state round for this year only as a pandemic-related measure. Four wrestlers from each weight class will advance from the region meet to the state first round on March 20 at Martin County. From there, the top two competitors from each class will qualify for the state final round at George Rogers Clark on March 27.
The impending postseason means teams have persevered nearly all the way through what Scarberry called “a very trying season.”
“COVID has made this season so much harder,” Scarberry said. “Getting shut down in December and moving the start of the season to January. The temperature checks. The spectator restrictions. The masks. It’s been hard.
“But we do what wrestlers do. We adapt and move forward.”
