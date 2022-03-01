Johnson Central wrestlers from 13 of a possible 14 weight classes made the All-Eighth Region Team as first-teamers, in addition to claiming Most Outstanding Wrestler and Coach Jim Matney Region Coach of the Year honors.
The Golden Eagles' Reece Goss shared Most Outstanding Wrestler honors with Martin County heavyweight Branson Smith. Goss won the state championship in the 144-pound weight class.
Gamble was bestowed the award newly bearing the name of his late predecessor after skippering Johnson Central to a second-place State finish as a team in his first season in succession of Matney, who died in September after a long and distinguished career coaching wrestling and football.
Joining Goss on the first team from the Golden Eagles included the following: Ryan Smith (106 pounds), JD Morris (113), Patrick Meek (120), Adam Williams (126), Caleb Barnes (132), Jake Cain (138), Seth Davis (150), Logan Castle (157), Zack McCoart (165), Dalton Matney (175), Chase Price (190) and Jesse McCoy (215).
Among other northeastern Kentucky programs, Boyd County produced three first-teamers, Ashland supplied two and West Carter earned one.
From the Lions, it was Kaiden Nottingham (106), John Jackson (144) and Skyeler Tallent (heavyweight). Troy Gardner (113) and Eric Billips (175) represent the Matcats. Sam Rayburn (215) checks in from the Comets.
Martin County's five wrestlers were second-most on the first team: Julian Stafford (120), Brock Messer (132), Weston Jude (138), Madden Miller (165) and Branson Smith.
Rounding out the first team: Phelps's Christopher Hatfield (126), Belfry's Robert Workman (150), Prestonsburg's Carter Akers (157) and Brenden Anthony of Pikeville (190).
First-team awards went to finalists in the region tournament on Feb. 12 at Montgomery County, while second-teamers came from third- and fourth-place finishers. Honorable mention performers placed fifth and sixth. The team was released on Monday.
West Carter placed four wrestlers on the All-Region second team: Ethan Swearingen (106), Sebastian Crow (126), Davin Skinner (150) and Bradyn Flener (175).
Ashland garnered three second-team nods, for Cameron Burnside (120), Cole Christian (215) and Nick Williams (heavyweight).
Boyd County found two second-teamers: Bentley Green (113) and Chase Gillum (132).
Greenup County's Zach Dyer (120) and Johnson Central's Brady Adkins (heavyweight) rounded out the local contingent of second-teamers.
Eight area performers qualified for honorable mention All-Region: Ashland's Parker Williams (132), Bryce Helms (144) and Landon Humphries (190), Boyd County's Jack Hogsten (175) and Andrew Anderson (190), Greenup County's Ike Henderson (157) and West Carter's Ben Wallace (120) and Raymond Rayburn (144).