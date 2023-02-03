PAINTSVILLE Paintsville hit the road for the final district matchup against their crosstown rival Johnson Central.
The Tigers controlled the tempo until late in the fourth quarter.
Connor Fugate’s effort for the Tigers was stellar. He had 23 points, 15 rebounds and two late-game 3s that seemed to provide a nail-in-the-coffin moment for the Eagles, but Johnson Central never let off the gas and it paid off with a 54-53 overtime win on Thursday night.
Golden Eagles eighth-grader Austin Slone found his stride with about 1:04 remaining. The term, hot streak, is an understatement for Slone, who had seven of his 20 points in the final minutes of the game. Slone hit a 3 off a crafty Connor Hopkins pass with 17 seconds remaining to tie the contest at the end of regulation and sent the momentum to Johnson Central.
The lead in overtime changed a total of seven times. Paintsville’s Jase Kinner hit a big-time 3 in the extra session, but the Eagles kept control of the pace, kept composure and held on for the victory.
David Fink picked several pockets to generate offense each time the Tigers seemed to be pulling away, and the contest came down to a final jump ball and possession to Johnson Central with three seconds to go.
Johnson Central’s Ryan Rose chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, Fink added six points, Connor Hopkins tallied five points and Mason Lawson and Brayden Shepherd each chipped in four . .
“Paintsville came out with a good defensive game plan and were able to control almost the entire game," Johnson Central coach Tommy McKenzie said. "Fortunately, our kids made plays when they needed to down the stretch, on both ends, and were able to pull it out at the end.”
Johnson Central takes on out-of-state opponent South Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday. Paintsville faces Lawrence County on Tuesday.
J. CENTRAL FG FT REB TP
Lawson 2-4 0-0 2 4
Slone 8-19 1-2 4 20
Fink 3-6 0-0 4 6
Grimm 1-8 0-0 2 2
Rose 4-12 5-6 6 13
Shepherd 1-3 2-2 0 4
Hopkins 2-5 0-1 2 5
TEAM 6
TOTAL 21-57 8-11 25 54
FG Pct.: 36.8. FT Pct.: 72.7. 3-pointers: 4-16 (Slone 3-6, Hopkins 1-2, Lawson 0-1, Grimm 0-4, Rose 0-2, Shepherd 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: Mason Lawson. Turnovers: 10
PAINTSVILLE FG FT REB TP
Lauffer 1-4 1-2 2 5
James 2-5 0-0 3 5
Fugate 7-18 6-7 15 23
Cole 4-9 0-0 1 8
Kinner 2-3 1-2 5 7
Woods 1-1 0-0 2 3
Ward 0-0 0-0 2 2
Hanford 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 17-40 11-13 38 53
FG Pct.: 42.5. FT Pct.: 84.6. 3-pointers: 8-17 (Lauffer 1-2, James 1-3, Fugate 3-5, Cole 0-3, Kinner 2-3, Woods 1-1). PF:14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 24.
J. CENTRAL 7 10 12 18 7 – 54
PAINTSVILLE 7 12 13 15 6 — 53