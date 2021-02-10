A Wurtland woman believes you’ll see her on WWE Monday Night Raw one day.
Desiree Riggs, 18, who goes by Judi-Rae Hendrix in the ring, began her wrestling career last March. She’s a student at two wrestling schools, the Franchise Factory in Teays Valley, West Virginia and Failure to Conform Art of Grappling in Ironton, and she majors in Early Childhood Development at Ashland Community and Technical College.
As much as anything, Riggs said the “bumps” — falls on her back without breaking anything — the front and back rolls and the green and black costume she wears into the ring are stress relievers.
“I get to be what I want to be,” Riggs said. “I don’t have to worry about all these school assignments; I don’t have to sit and listen to my siblings.”
Paying homage
A deeper dive into Riggs’s backstory reveals a much more interesting storyline than any ring persona could concoct.
Penny and James Riggs of Wurtland adopted Desiree as an infant from her birth mother, the late Judith “Judy” Luz Sargent.
“(Sargent) did her best to take care of me,” Desiree Riggs said, “but she couldn’t do everything it took to protect me.”
Sargent died in a 2019 car accident. “By using her name, that is like me paying homage to her,” Riggs said.
Riggs chose “Rae” to honor “Papaw,” the late Lynn Ray McReynolds, who died in November 2019. He was Penny Riggs’s brother-in-law.
“He was a kind soul,” Desiree Riggs said.
And Hendrix? The younger Riggs had not heard of the late legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix; she nevertheless chose it because “that sounded cool to me.”
Pushups
Riggs was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) some 10 years ago. Penny Riggs said a visit to a pediatrician for pneumonia and low oxygen levels in her blood confirmed her fears.
“I kind of knew it, but I was trying to keep her off meds as long as I could,” Penny Riggs said.
Desiree also remembers the visit.
“I was literally doing pushups in the doctor’s office,” she said. “I was out there; I’m still out there, but not as far.”
ADHD often triggers other maladies — anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive behavior are three.
“ I feel like sometimes I’m bipolar,” Riggs said. “I’m one person one time, and then someone says something that sets me off. I switch to somebody else.”
Desiree Riggs was a cheerleader at Greenup County for five years (she’s a 2020 alumna) and a gymnast before that.
“Cheerleading has definitely taught me a lot of life lessons, like time management and having to get along with everybody even if you don’t get along with them,” she said.
An inadvertent
exposure
Riggs discovered wrestling by accident. Older brother Matthew Riggs was watching Monday Night Raw one night when she sauntered by.
“He went and got me,” she said. “He was, like, ‘Look! There are girls on TV, and they wrestle, too!’”
Riggs feigned disinterest, but she was hooked.
Chris Hughes — “Moose” in the ring, at least partly because he stands 6-foot-4 and weighs around 400 pounds — runs Appalachian Championship Wrestling, an independent company in Teays Valley. He also has a ring in his garage.
Hughes knew Riggs had never wrestled, but her work ethic impressed him.
“Honestly, I’ve never seen a person who works harder than she does,” Hughes said.
To be sure, professional wrestling is equal parts theater and athleticism. Riggs said former WWE competitor A.J. Lee and current star A.J. Styles are her favorite characters.
“(Styles) can do the high flying, he can do the technical,” Riggs said. “He makes it so seamless in the ring.”
Joe Pace, co-owner of Art of Grappling, said falling is “basically throwing yourself flat onto the ground as you can, spreading your arms to create a wide base (and) landing on your shoulders, ideally, to protect your back.”
Riggs said falls are not a problem because she’s tumbled on concrete floors.
“I was so used to impact on my ankles and on my hands,” she said. “The ring happens to be a little bit softer.”
Faces and heels
Professional wrestling features two ring characters — the “babyface” good person you want to cheer and the “heel” you want to pummel.
“It’s easier to be a heel,” Pace said. “It’s easier for a crowd to boo you than it is to get a crowd to cheer you.”
Judi-Rae Hendrix is a heel — a fur coat-wearing arrogant snob who would gleefully steal and snap a little girl’s hair barrette.
“If (spectators) don’t leave hating your guts and wanting you to get hit by a bus or something,” Riggs said, “you did not do your job.”
There is also the ringside reporter who holds the microphone so the talent can bloviate about what he or she will do to a foe.
“Talking is probably the most important thing in wresting,” Hughes said. “You look at all the great wrestlers through history; they could all talk.
“They all sold themselves on the mic.”
Riggs had to learn so many interviewing tips and taboos.
“Holding the microphone correctly, wearing your makeup correctly,” she said. “Certain outfits are approved, certain outfits are not approved.
“You have to stand correctly; you have to fake a smile the entire time you’re talking.”
One thing you cannot do is pull the microphone away from the talent to ask a question.
“The rules are concrete,” Riggs said. “You’ve got to be professional at all times, or you’re going to make the company look dumb or you’re going to make yourself look dumb.”
Riggs wants to finish a Bachelor’s degree at the University of Kentucky and start a preschool or daycare program. But first, there’s wrestling — she hopes in WWE.
“I get to be me,” she said, “and be around the people I love and be around the business I love — that I grew up watching.”