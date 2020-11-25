CANNONSBURG Jacob Kelley ran for nearly 16 yards per carry in the season opener of his senior year, and it was a resounding victory for Boyd County.
He might reasonably have expected to be the focal point for the Lions’ offense from then on, but that isn’t how it’s worked out. Boyd County shifted from a spread-formation philosophy to the Wing-T two games into the season.
That redistributed offensive touches, primarily Kelley’s. He had 24 of Boyd County’s 75 carries and receptions — 32% — before coach Evan Ferguson made the change. Over the next six games, that rate dropped to 24.6%.
And Kelley couldn’t care less — especially after Boyd County made it worth it with a romp over top-seeded Holmes in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Saturday.
“That was perfectly fine with me,” Kelley said. “If we’re winning, I’m happy. I don’t care what coach has to do. If he needs me on the sidelines, and we’re winning, I’m happy. If he needs me at left guard, I’m happy.
“If I’m getting any carries, or a bunch of carries, it doesn’t matter. We’re winning, I’m happy. I’m sure the rest of the team is too.”
Boyd County was 1-1 through its first two games, having beaten up Bath County, 55-11, and lost to West Carter, 40-0. The Lions’ offense wasn’t functioning poorly — and they proved to be far from the only team to be routed by the now-8-1 Comets — but Ferguson saw room for improvement.
And more than that, a chance to change Boyd County’s identity.
“I think running the football is a mindset. It’s a culture,” Ferguson said. “We were doing a pretty good job anyway with what we were doing, but we had to get something that was hitting quicker and we had to get people moving off the ball. Too many times, we were trying to play too flat on the line instead of getting off the football and whipping somebody.
“So we wanted to make sure we established our mentality of getting mean. We’re building off that for years to come.”
Senior linemen Peyton Boblett and Nick Cornwell have been tasked with instilling that up front.
“I love it,” Boblett said, “especially once we moved down to running more of the right-up-the-gut trap plays with Carter (Stephens) and doing some isos with Logan Staten. That really helped us out a lot.”
Ferguson is familiar with the Wing-T due to his roots in Wayne County, West Virginia, he said. It gives the Lions balance and the ability to spread touches amongst a deep group of skill-position players.
“You really can actually get more guys the ball, and it makes (opponents) respect the whole field,” Ferguson said. “People will say, well, it’s an old-fashioned-type offense, but it lets you spread out and make the defense be accountable for all the different things you can hit — inside, outside and down the field.”
Concurred Cornwell: “You know when you break that huddle, you get down in your stance, you know, if I make my block, these guys are gonna do everything they can to get in that end zone. I know if I make my block, they’re gonna be pounding the ball too.”
The offensive shift has resulted in three Lions surpassing 500 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
Stephens leads the way with 724 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Kelley has pitched in 620 yards and seven scores, and quarterback Logan Staten owns 579 yards and nine touchdowns.
Stephens has been the biggest beneficiary, going from one carry for 3 yards through the Lions’ first two games to becoming the team’s leading rusher.
“It was different, obviously, because I hadn’t touched the ball the whole time,” Stephens said. “But after we got in a groove of it, where we played so long together, the chemistry’s just right there and it worked.”
It also required quickly getting up to speed for Staten, who went from being in the shotgun to under center for the first time.
“I had a week to study before the next game,” Staten said. “Carrying out fakes, you gotta learn how to do that. Sometimes we toss it to a player and I have to go out there and block for him. We really don’t pass as much as we do in the spread. That’s the biggest things I’ve seen.”
The offensive metamorphosis was evident immediately. Stephens amassed 165 yards and two house calls on 23 totes, Staten carried 15 times for 152 yards and Kelley punched in two TDs and 49 yards in Boyd County’s 27-19 victory over Harrison County.
That result played a pivotal part in getting the Lions into the playoffs for the first time in six years, just the first of what they hope are several distinctions they achieve this postseason.
Stephens and Kelley each ran for three scores in Boyd County’s 55-14 victory at Holmes on Saturday. It was the Lions’ first playoff win in 12 years and the first W by a northeastern Kentucky No. 4 seed in 17 seasons.
Boyd County travels to Rowan County on Friday for the Class 4A, District 6 championship game. With a win, the Lions (4-4) would advance to the state round of eight in their class for the first time since 1986. At that time, that round — formerly known as the region final — was played in the first week of the postseason.
“It’s very exciting, seeing what we can do,” Kelley said. “We’re kinda realizing what we’re capable of.”
(606) 326-2658 |