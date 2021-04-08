LEXINGTON If Dixie Heights was caught flat-footed watching Shaelyn Steele drive, Aubrey Hill wasn't.
Six seconds remained on the second-quarter clock when Hill eyed Steele's layup attempt bouncing off the Rupp Arena backboard.
That was plenty enough time for Hill to gather her eighth rebound of the first half and deposit it for her 13th and 14th points of the first 16 minutes.
"It was just another thing that gave us some momentum going into the locker room," Russell coach Mandy Layne said.
That gave the Lady Devils a nine-point cushion at intermission, sending them well on their way to a 58-44 victory over Dixie Heights in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night.
Russell collected its first win in the state tournament since 1976 and advances to tonight's quarterfinals against Henderson County, which topped Apollo 55-31 earlier Thursday.
Hill finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Devils (20-5), who won their ninth consecutive game and now own six straight 20-win seasons -- the longest such active streak in the 16th Region
Hill went 10 for 12 from the field.
"Unbelievable," Layne said of Russell's senior post player. "She dominated. She's become one of the best posts in the state. The way she was able to score in there, and they way she guarded in there, she had an incredible game."
Joel Steczynski concurred.
"Hill did everything she wanted to do, and everything we did not want her to do," Dixie Heights's coach said. "She was super aggressive. She's, from the last time we saw her (last season in a Russell win in the Pikeville Invitational Tournament), improved her footwork inside."
Steele added 18 points and Jenna Adkins dropped in 11 for Russell.
Russell took a 17-15 lead on Steele's jumper at the 1:04 mark of the first quarter and led the rest of the way. The Lady Devils' biggest advantage was 16, on Hill's bucket down low on a press break with 4:25 remaining in the game.
Russell shot 47.9% from the field (23 for 48 while holding Dixie Heights to 37.0 (17 for 46). The Lady Colonels came into the game third in the state in shooting percentage at 47.1%.
Dixie Heights was also fourth in the commonwealth in perimeter shooting (37.9%) coming in but finished 24% Thursday night (4 for 17).
"Our defense was outstanding tonight," Layne said. "Give (Dixie Heights) credit, they did a good job against our zone. We had practiced a lot of their sets though against man and I thought we really settled in against their man. Individually, did a really good job guarding the basketball and also thought our help was really good."
The Lady Colonels (27-3) saw the state's longest active winning streak conclude at 22 games.
"They basically resurrected a program that had been struggling," Steczynski said of his team, which played in the state tournament for the first time since 1992.
Madelyn Lawson and Reese Smith pitched in 11 points apiece to lead Dixie Heights.
Lawson scored three times inside in the first 4:13 of the game, but didn't tally again until a jumper with 3:12 to go in the third quarter.
"I've been practicing fronting a lot, and I wasn't really doing that when (Lawson) scored those first few points," Hill said, "so I really tried to focus on fronting her and three-quarter denying (a strategy in which defenders play roughly three-quarters of the way between the offensive player and the ball) her as well too."
It worked, as did Hill's tone-setting hustle play.
Lawson's jumper midway through the third frame the Lady Colonels within 36-29, but Hill took a charge on the next Dixie Heights possession and scored on the other end to start a 15-6 Russell run, which included Kaeli Ross's 3-pointer with two seconds to go in the third quarter.
"I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know the time at the moment I shot," Ross said, "but when I heard the buzzer, I was like, wow, OK. It just felt nice to shoot it and get out of my slump there for a second."
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 7-15 3-5 7 18
B. Quinn 0-3 0-0 1 0
Adkins 4-7 2-2 3 11
Ross 2-10 1-2 4 7
Hill 10-12 2-2 10 22
Atkins 0-1 0-0 2 0
Jachimczuk 0-0 0-0 0 0
Maynard 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0
A. Quinn0-0 0-0 2 0
Hester 0-0 0-1 0 0
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 23-48 8-12 34 58
FG Pct.: 47.9. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Ross 2-5, Steele 1-2, Adkins 1-2, B. Quinn 0-3). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
DIXIE FG FT REB TP
Steczynski 2-5 0-0 2 6
Reinhart 1-10 0-0 2 3
Lockard 2-10 0-0 5 4
Lawson 4-8 3-4 4 11
Smith 4-4 2-2 2 11
Berman 4-7 1-4 4 9
Teeters 0-0 0-0 1 0
Brooks 0-0 0-0 0 0
Buddenberg 0-2 0-0 0 0
Thelen 0-0 0-0 1 0
Crawford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Pelfrey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 17-46 6-10 24 44
FG Pct.: 37.0. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 4-17 (Steczynski 2-4, Smith 1-1, Reinhart 1-6, Lockard 0-2, Lawson 0-2, Berman 0-2). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
RUSSELL 19 13 11 15 -- 58
DIXIE 15 8 6 15 -- 44
Officials: Jeff Porter, Adam Rider and Hannah Reynolds.