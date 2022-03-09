LEXINGTON The tide turned in Meade County’s favor during the fourth quarter at the state tournament opener on Wednesday.
The Green Wave found the energy surge they needed on the offensive end and created 15 Boyd County turnovers in the second half.
Meade County closed the contest on a 10-2 run to defeat the Lions, 53-46, at Rupp Arena.
“I thought we had a really good first half,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “All season long our Achilles heel has been pressure. You have to credit Meade County. They came out here and put a lot of pressure on us and forced some turnovers.”
“Our kids responded,” he added. “You always hate when the season ends, but I am so proud of what they’ve done and what they accomplished this year. We are young. We are going to get busy this summer and work our tails off to get back here next year.”
Boyd County built a 16-point advantage to start the third quarter before the Green Wave started to chip away at the deficit.
Meade County leads the state in 3-pointers made this season and worked its way back behind the arc. Peyton Bradley hit a pair and Aubrey Hardesty added another to close the gap to 37-29.
“When we get in transition, that’s when Peyton gets her open looks,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “The kids do really well with that. It was a typical game for her. She was patient, as well.”
Bradley added four more triples to her yearly total and posted a game-high 23 points. The freshman leads the state with 115 3-pointers. Katie Durbin recorded double digits with 10 points.
“It’s really nerve-racking coming into the game,” Bradley said. “It’s such a big court, especially at Rupp. I grew up a UK fan. It’s a dream come true.”
Meade County (29-6) scored the first ten points of the fourth quarter to grab their first lead since they netted the game’s first basket to grab a 2-0 cushion.
Hackert said her team started being more aggressive on the offensive end. The new mindset was fueled on the other end of the floor.
“I came say enough about the resiliency of these kids,” Hackert said. “They have a lot of composure. It was a tale of two halves. The kids picked it up on defense with steals and deflections. We love it when our defense can be our offense. We knocked down some shots. We did not shoot it well in the first half.”
Hackert was reminded of a similar game near the end of the schedule that supplied a tough test for the Green Wave heading into the postseason.
“We talked about it at halftime,” Hackert said. “The game was really good for us. It was the last week of the season at Assumption. These kids play defense well. I’m a little old school but I love a run-and-jump defense. The kids played it to almost perfection in the second half.”
Audrey Biggs and Jasmine Jordan responded with baskets in the paint to keep the Lions ahead with two minutes to play.
On the next Green Wave possession, a battle ensued under the basket, resulting with several players crashing to the floor. During a timeout, the three officials conversed and decided to call a personal and technical foul on Jordan, which removed her from the contest after receiving her fifth foul.
The Green Wave hit their final 10 attempts at the charity stripe to seal the win.
“I felt pretty confident with those free throws,” Bradley said of the four shots that were rewarded to the Green Wave after that play. “I have worked on my shot since I was 3 years old. I’ve always had a ball in my hands. I am proud of Paige (Medley) for making her free throws before me.”
Meade County could not match Boyd County’s energy level to begin the contest. The Lions pushed the tempo and handled the Green Wave’s full-court pressure.
Boyd County won the rebounding battle, 44-24, including 20 offensive rebounds, which led to second opportunities.
The Lions’ opening points came primarily from the free throw line. The Lions hit their first seven tries before Emilee Neese started to get hot from the perimeter.
The freshman opened the second stanza with a pair of long balls and confidently stroked a third during a quick 8-0 Boyd County spurt later in the frame.
“I started off the game struggling,” Neese said,” but by the next quarter, I started to (get in a rhythm). You have to watch the lines. I was too far back.”
“We talked out this when we played at Morehead (in the 16th Region Tournament),” Fraley added. “There were three lines on the floor. It is confusing sometimes. … It’s all good. We don’t care. We would play in a gravel lot if it meant we were in the state tournament.”
Fraley said the experience of playing on the big stage will only enhance the growth process of his young team.
“I have just seen them grow up,” Fraley said. “They have grown up as individuals and people. It’s transitioned onto the basketball court. They love each other and they practice hard together. They just want to get better.”
The frontcourt duo of Biggs and Jordan concurred.
“It was a good experience,” Jordan said of playing at Rupp Arena. “It was definitely a good feeling that I never will forget. I just hope we come back.”
“I love to come here and make memories,” Biggs added. “These are some of my best friends. I know we have a good chance to be back next year.”
Boyd County (21-12) placed three players in double figures. Biggs led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jordan posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Neese tallied 15 points.
MEADE CO. FG FT REB TP
Hardesty 1-5 0-0 3 3
Babb 1-3 2-2 0 4
Clanton 1-3 0-0 3 3
Bradley 5-13 9-10 5 23
Durbin 4-10 2-2 4 10
Medley 2-11 2-2 4 6
Crawley 2-5 0-1 1 4
Team 4
TOTAL 16-50 15-17 24 53
FG Pct: 32.0. FT Pct: 88.2. 3-point FGs: 6-17 (Hardesty 1-4, Clanton 1-2, Bradley 4-8, Medley 0-3) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 0-5 1-4 8 1
Opell 0-3 0-0 8 0
Jordan 2-6 7-8 11 11
Neese 5-15 0-0 2 15
Biggs 5-10 7-7 9 17
Stevens 1-1 0-0 1 2
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stewart 0-3 0-2 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 13-44 15-19 44 46
FG Pct: 29.5. FT Pct: 78.9. 3-point FGs: 5-20 (Bartrum 0-3, Opell 0-2, Jordan 0-1, Neese 5-12, Stewart 0-2) PF: 21. Fouled out: Bartrum, Jordan. Turnovers: 23.
MEADE CO. 7 9 15 22 — 53
BOYD CO. 11 18 11 6 — 46
Officials: Kristi Boylan, Kyle Adams, Louis Moffatt