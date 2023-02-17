LEXINGTON Unlike in some sports, there is not a wide variance in performances in swimming. Most of the sport is measured incrementally, so any improvement is noteworthy.
That was the case for Fleming County’s Ariel Grannis and Russell’s Brynlee Trippett at Friday’s KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship Presented by UK HealthCare, which took place at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center. The two were the lone area representatives to qualify for the meet in an individual event. However, the Red Devils also sent a pair of relays to the championship.
Grannis, a junior, has been a regular at the event having qualified in each of the last five years, while the freshman Trippett was making her second appearance.
This time there was one significant difference for Grannis. In each of the four previous state meets, she was joined by her sister, Leia. The younger Grannis admitted it was tough not swimming with her sister.
“This is my first state meet that I haven’t had my older sister here,” Grannis said. “So, it’s a little bittersweet, but I hope that I am making her proud.”
Like she has in the last four state meets, Grannis qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
She admitted her wealth of state-meet experience has made it easier for her to perform.
“As I’ve gotten older with age, I feel like I’m more in the competition rather than a seventh-grader swimming against seniors in high school,” she said.
That showed in the improvements she has made both from year to year and from the regional championship to the state meet.
Grannis placed 34th in the 100y fly in 1:03.19. Last winter, she was 39th in 1:03.84. Her regional time of 1:02.77 had her seeded 37th.
“It didn’t feel great today,” she said. “My cap, I was having some problems with it and I was just kind of nervous. It wasn’t my greatest race, but it wasn’t terrible. My underwaters and my turns were my big killer for that race. I just felt slow overall.”
She followed with a 26th-place finish in the 100y back in 1:02.49, improving her placing in both the 2022 outing and last weekend’s regional. Last year, she was 27th in 1:02.17. She was seeded 24th in 1:02.03.
Despite the dip in time, she was still more pleased with her backstroke.
“My backstroke felt really good,” Grannis said. “My turns were great. My start felt really good and it just felt really smooth going through the water. I didn’t really taper a whole lot for this meet. My time in my backstroke was pretty good, but my butterfly, I wish it would have been a little faster.”
Likewise, Trippett had to carry more of the weight at this meet. She swam in the 200 and 500-yard freestyles and on the 200 and 400-yard free relays. She was joined in the 200y race by Sydnie Sheridan, Raegan Osborn and Sara Barfield; and in the latter event by Sheridan, Barfield and Riley Goodman. Only Sheridan was back from 2022.
Under head coach Jennifer Trippett, Russell has slowly built the area’s top girls’ program. The Red Devils have had at least one state qualifier for seven straight years. Last winter, they had two relays and Brynlee Trippett in one individual event.
“Last year, I was a little tiny eighth-grader coming into this big atmosphere and I had no idea what was going on,” Brynlee Trippett said. “But this year, I would say that I was a lot more comfortable with everything and I was definitely pleased with everything.”
At last February’s meet, Trippett was 39th in 5:52.51 in the 500y free. On Friday, she finished 37th in 5:37.37. She entered the race seeded 41st after posting a time of 5:47.51 at the regional championship.
It was her first appearance in the state 200y free. She placed 36th in 2:06.49.
Brynlee Trippett admitted much of her performance is mental.
“The 500y, it was honestly a mental game,” she said. “When I’m back behind the block, you just have to tell yourself eventually you are going to be able to do it and be able to push through. The 200 is a little bit of a mental game, but honestly, you’re just pushing your body to its max. It’s kind of a sprint to some people. So, you just have to take it and go head first.”
She has put a lot of her recent training into improving her starts.
“I’ve taken a while to work on them and it was something that I was pleased with today and I did a lot better than I expected,” she said.
The Red Devil relays out-performed their seeds. The 4x50y quartet placed 32nd in 1:52.23, having qualified 37th in 1:53.28. The 4x100y foursome was 36th in 4:17.44. They were seeded 41st in 4:20.85.
“Starts are definitely one of the biggest things,” Brynlee Trippett said. “You want to be able to go fast off the block (while) timing it with your teammate touching the wall. Swimming in the water is the most important part, but the exchanges are just as important because if you don’t get that right exchange it … can make or break the race.”
The boys’ state competition takes place today at UK, with the prelims starting at 10:15 a.m. The boys’ finals begin at 6:45 p.m.