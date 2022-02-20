LEXINGTON The girls state swimming championships on Saturday provided both a first and a last for area athletes.
The first: Russell sent its largest contingent and only multiple relay entries this century.
The last: Fleming County record-setting senior Leia Grannis competed in her final high school meet.
The Red Devil and Panther contingents, the latter of which also included Grannis’s younger sister Ariel, were the lone representatives from eastern Kentucky communities to participate at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center. However, none of the area swimmers advanced out of the preliminary round.
Russell had four swimmers in five events, including two relays. Two of the team members had previously competed at the state meet, but it was the Red Devils’ first relay entries since 2009.
“I am beyond proud of this team for making it here,” Russell coach Jennifer Trippett said. “Russell is a team that has gone from a team of three to a team of 21 in a year.”
The foursome of senior Jasmine Webb, eighth-grader Brynlee Trippett, junior Sydnie Sheridan and senior Carlie Whitlock placed 29th in the 4x50-yard free in 1:49.40 and followed about 30 minutes later by finishing 28th in the 4x100-yard free in 4:02.73. In both cases, the teams sliced a sliver of time off their regionmeet swims (19-hundredths of a second for the 4x50y and one tenth of a second for the 4x100y) to set new personal bests.
“I was super proud of their exchanges,” Jennifer Trippett said. “They were quick to get off the block. We’ve really been working on turns (and) relay starts. This is a relay team with one brand new swimmer on it, so the fact that they are competing at a state level is remarkable.”
The Grannis sisters were making their fourth consecutive State appearance together and the fifth straight for Leia. The pair are the only Fleming County swimmers to ever qualify for the championship meet.
Leia improved three spots off her seeding, finishing 37th in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:15.75, slightly off her qualifying time of 1:13.84. But, for the senior who plans on swimming at Transylvania next year, it was much more about celebrating and relishing the experience than anything else.
“It’s my favorite race and it’s always been,” she said. “I didn’t do as well as I wanted, but I wanted to have fun and I focused on having fun and wanted to enjoy the race since it was my last State. I focused on talking to my friends and taking in the atmosphere in my last meet as a high school athlete. I really wanted to enjoy the fellowship I had with the other athletes and spend time with the friends I’ve grown up swimming with and I ended up having a more positive attitude than I would have expected because of it.”
The elder Grannis has been a state qualifier four previous times in the 100y breast and once in the 200-yard individual medley.
“I did feel like my turns were slow, not what I wanted. I hope to work on those in the next couple of weeks as I prepare for YMCA State,” she said. “Overall, it was a fun race. I had a good mentality and I’m looking forward to improving at breaststroke and perfecting my stroke.”
Sophomore Ariel Grannis placed 27th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.17 and 39th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.84. In both cases, she improved upon her time from the regional meet.
2022 was the sixth straight year in which Russell had swimmers at the state competition. On Saturday, Whitlock claimed 36th in the 50y free in 25.96 and 38th in the 100y free in 57.93.
“Carlie, I was super proud of her,” Jennifer Trippett said. “She was going out for personal best times. Really, she’s worked really hard on her underwaters (and) her starts. That looked great in her 100y.”
Brynlee Trippett dropped more than four seconds off her performance at the region and finished in 39th in the 500-yard free in 5:52.51. Two of her fastest three 50-yard legs came in the final 100.
“Brynlee was really working on a steady pace,” her mother said. “She kept a constant, consistent pace. That’s what she was working on and she strategically swam that race the way she was supposed to.”