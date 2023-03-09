LEXINGTON Ashland had five chances to score a bucket on its first possession against Knott County Central.
It took an entire half for the Patriots to see the ball find the bottom of the net.
Kylie Gayheart splashed a wing 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Knott County Central its first basket. The Kittens had already built an 18-point lead behind a large rebounding advantage in the first half.
Ashland sustained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game and advanced with a 46-34 win in the opening round of the state tournament at Rupp Arena.
Sitting at the table in the postgame press conference, Kittens coach Stacy Davis said watching her team score a victory on the most hallowed hardwood in the commonwealth was like a dream come true.
“For these girls to run a gauntlet at the region (tournament) and then come to State and pull out a win in their first game at Rupp Arena, it’s pretty sweet,” Davis said. “It’s the first time at Rupp for any of us. I’m just speechless.”
Ashland held an 18-5 rebounding edge after one quarter. The shots were not falling for either side, but the Kittens had more success navigating the early minutes on the big stage.
The Kittens grabbed 17 offensive boards and posted 28 points in the paint. Kenleigh Woods tallied 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as she found more driving lanes in the final two quarters.
“We tell the girls that we have to own the boards,” Davis said. “And we did that, so we didn’t have to worry about that part.
“Kenleigh is our engine and our motor. She plays like that day in and day out. She plays at 100% in games and practice.”
Knott County Central (23-10) missed their first 18 field-goal attempts but Gayheart splashed a triple before just halftime to bring her team within 15 points at the break. Ashland still led 21-6.
“I’m really proud of the way the girls fought,” Knott County Central coach Justin Amburgey said. “It’s kind of what we have been all year. We’ve dug ourselves a hole at times. We fight hard to get back in games and we have won a lot of games that way. It just didn’t happen today. We couldn’t make one in the first quarter. I don’t know if it was jitters or what. We came back and won the second half.”
Ashland has leaned on defense all season long. The Kittens forced 20 Patriots turnovers and the defensive energy helped the team settle into the state tournament atmosphere.
“It’s what we have thrived on all season long,” Davis said. “It’s our defensive effort. They came out in the first half, and I don’t think Knott County Central knew what hit them. They had to force some shots and it set the momentum. We didn’t shoot the ball really well either.”
“We’ve said that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships,” she added.
Knott County Central opened the third quarter with a basket from Haley Combs and by midway through the frame, the Patriots had tripled their field goal output from the first half.
Knott County Central could not put successful possessions together and baskets from Woods, Karle along with free throws from Jaidyn Gulley and Ella Sellars kept the Ashland opponent out of shouting distance.
“We just had to fight,” Amburgey said. “Their physicality bothered us in the first half. That’s what we have lived off of is our physicality and our pressure. They took it to us in the first half. We came into the locker room at halftime and said let’s fight on every possession and go after every loose ball and rebound.”
“We didn’t need to make a whole lot of adjustments,” he added. “We just needed one to fall. The only adjustment we needed to make at halftime was to go back to what we do. We want to play hard for four quarters and not get shoved around and pushed out to halfcourt to run our sets. We just wanted to up our intensity level.”
Several Kittens said they have used the underdog role to their advantage this year, especially during the postseason.
“We’ve had to battle through the adversity, and it gave us motivation,” Sellars said. “We are a close-knit group, so we want to do it for each other and our coaches.”
“This is a dream come true,” Woods added, “and to be here with my team. It’s like family. I live with them at the gym. We have a great bond.”
Gulley’s number was called once again to slow down the opposition’s best player. Gayheart entered the contest averaging 17.6 points a game. She only had six points on 2 of 13 shooting.
“I just didn’t what her to score as many points,” Gulley said. “She is their main scorer. It was better to shut her down and let her teammates try to score (to win the game).”
Ashland (26-7) led wire-to-wire, but Knott County Central cut the deficit to single digits once in the second half on a jumper by Kaylee Gibson early in the fourth quarter.
After an Ashland timeout, the Kittens scored the next four points. Woods recorded seven straight for Ashland and a Sellars’ layup delivered the decisive bucket.
Davis knew her team had the potential to enjoy the result they experienced on Thursday.
“We told them at the beginning, that it is a new staff and a new philosophy,” Davis said. “If they believed and trusted in the process, we would get here to Rupp Arena. These girls stuck together. We call it a sisterhood. They learned what their roles were on the team. You could tell at the region and (at State) that they would not be denied.”
Sellars had 12 points for the Kittens. Gulley added six points and 11 rebounds.
Kaylee Gibson led the Patriots with nine points off the bench.
The Kittens meet McCracken County (33-3) in the state quarterfinals today at Rupp Arena at 6.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 9-13 3-5 6 21
Karle 1-6 0-1 4 2
J. Gulley 2-4 2-6 11 6
Sellars 4-18 4-4 4 12
A. Gulley 0-2 3-6 5 3
Duckwyler 0-1 0-0 0 0
Troxler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Delaney 1-2 0-0 5 2
Scites 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lucas 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-1 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 17-48 12-22 40 46
FG Pct: 35.4. FT: 54.5. 3-point FGs: 0-12 (Woods 0-1, Karle 0-2, J. Gulley 0-1, Sellars 0-5, Duckwyler 0-1, Delaney 0-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
KNOTT CO. CENT. FG FT REB TP
Gayheart 2-13 0-0 2 6
Hall 1-3 0-0 2 2
Pollard 2-3 0-0 5 5
Fletcher 0-4 0-4 3 0
H. Combs 2-2 1-4 4 5
Roberts 0-0 0-0 1 0
Gibson 4-4 0-0 1 9
Moore 0-0 0-0 0 0
Reed 0-1 2-5 1 2
Conley 0-1 0-0 0 0
M. Combs 0-1 0-0 2 0
Miller 0-2 0-0 1 0
Bentley 1-4 0-0 4 3
Hammond 0-0 2-2 1 2
R. Combs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 12-38 5-15 32 34
FG Pct: 31.6. FT Pct: 33.3. 3-point FGs: 5-20 (Gayheart 2-10, Hall 0-2, Pollard 1-1, Fletcher 0-1, Gibson 1-1, M. Combs 0-1, Miller 0-1, Bentley 1-3) PF: 19. Fouled out: Pollard. Turnovers: 20
ASHLAND 11 10 12 13 — 46
KNOTT CO. CENT. 0 6 16 12 — 34
Officials: Jerome Draper, Jamain Bailey, Trent Lovett
