LEXINGTON Lawrence County’s pursuit of a state title came up a few games short as the Bulldogs lost to Sacred Heart 70-33 on Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament.
“I thought we played good the first 14 minutes and then they were a whole lot to handle,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. “I was very proud of our girls for not quitting. We just kept saying ‘Let’s get the next possession.’ They battled as hard as they could and the first 14 minutes was really good basketball. But then it got a little out of hand. We didn’t knock down some shots that we normally knock down, but that’s what the No. 1 team will do to you.”
The loss at Rupp Arena can’t come close to put a damper on what has been an incredible season for Lawrence County.
“What happened to us at the end of last season really got us hungry and they started working hard over the summer,” Feltner said. “They really went at it and were dogs. What we’ve been able to accomplish (this season with a) 2A section title, four straight district championships, 15th Region championship, first 30-win season and we played a tough schedule. I couldn’t be more proud. They came together as one unit with one goal in mind and I felt like they were able to accomplish what they wanted.”
Not only did the Bulldogs achieve great team success, including winning a region title for the first time in the program’s history, but this season also saw standout senior Kensley Feltner became just the sixth person in KHSAA history to post 4,000 points in a career.
“Ten years ago, this program opened their arms up to me and mom,” Kensley Feltner said about her coach and mother. “She started coaching here my third-grade year and I’m just forever grateful for the support that we’ve gotten from Lawrence County High School. It’s been a great ride.”
Kensley Feltner has committed to Belmont to continue her basketball career in college.
This was the first time these two teams have met, according to the KHSAA website.
“I just want to give a shoutout to Lawrence County,” Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir said to start her postgame press conference. “They came out with a great game plan and had some amazing players. I have the ultimate respect for (Kensley) Feltner and what a career she had. We did a really good job on her tonight for the most part.”
Both teams showed their defensive prowess in the first quarter after a low-scoring frame for both squads.
A pair of 3-pointers from Feltner and Sophie Adkins gave the Bulldogs an early lead.
The Valkyries responded with an 8-0 run to close the quarter and headed into the second frame up 10-6.
Sacred Heart senior Triniti Ralston, who would become the all-time assists leader for the Valkyries during the game, picked up two fouls early in the first frame and sat out most of the first half.
“Triniti set our school assist record tonight,” Moir said. “You have a senior point guard who scores two points, but has 13 assists, it’s amazing.”
Lawrence County responded in the second quarter, taking a 14-12 lead just over a minute into the frame.
Both teams played even through the media timeout, but Sacred Heart hit another stellar stride in final minutes of the quarter after Ralston returned with two fouls to control the offense.
The Valkyries ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 29-18 lead into halftime.
“We were tight at first,” Moir said. “The game got to 18-18 and then we went on the run before halftime. I think the kids were nervous before we finally shook those nerves a little bit.”
At the break, three players had the high scoring mark with eight points.
Lawrence County shot just 25% from the field in the first half.
Sacred Heart kept the momentum rolling in their favor to start the third quarter.
“They’re really good,” Melinda Feltner said of Sacred Heart. “They’re long, athletic, can move and they got us out of position defensively. Their height really bothered us. We’re used to getting to the rim and scoring inside. We weren’t able to do that today. They have nice passing and got us out of position in order to get a lot of great assists. and they knocked shots down. It helps when you’re knocking shots down.”
The game quickly slipped further and further away from the Bulldogs, and the deficit grew to 52-26 by the end of the third frame.
Not only was the score too much to overcome in the final frame, but the Valkyries refused to go into cruise control, pouring on the offense to the end.
As the Valkyries secured the victory, the team had broken a Sweet Sixteen record for assists, posting 28 assists on 30 made field goals.
Sacred Heart’s Bender led all scorers with 24 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Feltner with 14 points.
For both Feltners, the end of this season also brings an end to the mother/daughter combination at Lawrence County. Melinda Feltner is grateful for the opportunity she had to coach her daughter for her varsity career.
“I still plan on coaching next year,” Melinda Feltner said. “But it’s been a special ride. We talked about it and tried not to stress about this time, because we knew it was coming. It’ll definitely be different. But it’s been a pleasure. Sometimes we would get at each other. We’d get home and say ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ But she’s a great kid who has worked hard to earn what she’s earned and she’s had great teammates around her all the time. It’s been a wonderful journey and it’s a special bond that we have that no one can take away. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”
The Seventh Region champion Valkyries move onto the quarterfinals to meet Owensboro Catholic on Friday at Rupp Arena at 11.
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REB TP
Feltner 4-14 5-5 7 14
Adkins 5-12 0-0 8 11
Curnutte 1-6 0-0 3 3
Ward 0-8 1-2 5 1
Nelson 2-5 0-0 1 4
Bloomfield 0-0 0-0 0 0
Maynard 0-1 0-0 0 0
See 0-0 0-0 0 0
Patton 0-1 0-0 3 0
Artrip 0-1 0-0 0 0
Holt 0-0 0-0 0 0
Kitts 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stafford 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 12-48 6-7 33 33
FG Pct.: 25. FT Pct.: 85.7. 3-pointers: 3-18 (Curnutte 1-2, Feltner 1-3, Adkins 1-5, Maynard 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Patton 0-1, Ward 0-5). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
S. HEART FG FT REB TP
Ralston 1-1 0-0 2 2
Johnson 9-17 1-3 5 21
Russell 1-2 3-6 5 5
Bender 10-16 2-2 5 24
Pelayo 7-9 0-0 6 14
Holbrook 0-1 0-0 0 0
Decamillis 0-1 0-0 0 0
Osting 0-0 0-0 0 0
Frey 0-0 0-0 1 0
Howe 2-3 0-0 3 4
Wolff 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 0
TOTAL 30-50 6-11 27 70
FG Pct.: 60. FT Pct.: 54.5. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Bender 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Decamillis 0-1, Holbrook 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
LAWRENCE CO. 6 12 8 7 — 33
S. HEART 10 19 23 18 — 70
Officials: Trent Lovett, Jerome Draper, Dave Pugh