ASHLAND Russell got exactly the start for which John Perry had hoped.
The Red Devils scored three goals in the first 12 minutes against Ashland in 63rd District seeding play on Tuesday night.
Their coach wasn’t particularly enthused with how the 68 minutes after that went. But, aided by strong play from first-year freshman goalkeeper Gabby Williams and a defensive lineup without its typical center back, Russell made it stand up in a 3-2 victory over the LadyCats.
Eva Blanke, Emma Stamper and Ava Quinn each scored before a quarter of the game had elapsed to pace Russell (3-2, 1-0 district seeding).
“It was big,” Perry said of that offensive glut. “I expected them to come out guns blazing. I think that’s probably what got us. We kind of gassed ourselves out there at the beginning.
“If we could play a whole 80 minutes at that level, we’d be pretty fierce. But we gotta get there.”
Ashland had outscored its first six opponents by an aggregate 50-0. In that sterling start, the LadyCats hadn’t yet had to figure out how to navigate trouble, coach John Cook said.
“They had not seen adversity yet,” Cook said of his players. “They’ve been scoring in bunches and nobody had scored on them, and as much as I and the rest of the coaching staff talked to them during practice and said, ‘Girls, you’re gonna see this; it’s gonna be, how do you react?’, the problem is, when you’re playing a good team like Russell and they come in and pop three on you that quick, then you’re playing catch-up the rest of the game.
“To me, that was just the difference, was that 12 minutes.”
Blanke knocked in a carom in the left side of the box inside the near post in the fifth minute. Stamper’s strike from the right side carried off the underside of the crossbar and into the net three minutes later, and Quinn hit a right-footed laser to the center of the frame in the 12th minute. Ashland’s keeper got a hand on it but could do no more.
Ashland (6-1, 0-1 district seeding) generated its first goal in the 23rd minute after Kenleigh Woods drew a foul inside the 18-yard box. Milei Baker converted from the spot, sliding a left-footed shot on the ground and inside the right goal post.
Woods finished off the LadyCats’ second tally herself. She won a one-on-one with Williams in the 66th minute, poking a shot from close range into the net.
But it came with a cost. Woods and Williams got tangled up and Woods hit the turf. Woods was helped off and did not return. Cook said it most likely was the recurrence of an issue that has already crept up a couple of times this year.
Ashland had far more chances than that, but Williams, playing against Russell’s district archrival for the first time at the varsity level, stood tall.
Williams grabbed a long free kick by the LadyCats’ Mary Beth Bolen on frame in the seventh minute, stuffed an Ashland shot in the 13th minute and stopped Woods’s boot at the whistle concluding the first half.
Williams snuffed out a one-on-one with Woods in the 55th minute and beat Woods to a loose ball two minutes later. In the 61st, Williams made a save and then dove onto the carom.
“Playing Ashland is always a good game,” Williams said. “We love playing with them. We’re really close with a lot of their players. It’s always a good challenge.
“We came out knowing that they were 6-0, and we wanted to come out and end that, and we wanted to show them that we weren’t here to just play around, we were here to win.”
That Russell did, with a few other strong defensive plays in support of Williams. Macy Vonderheide cleared a ball in the box in the 25th minute, Promise Burnham body-blocked a shot in the 56th, Haley Addis deflected an Ashland shot wide of the net in the 71st and Ryan Blanke disrupted a promising Baker run in the 78th.
“Top-notch,” Perry said of Williams’s play. “Around here, very few keepers can stand up to Gabby, even as a freshman. She plays her heart out every game and she’s a great leader from the back. I couldn’t expect any more from her.”
Russell made do without center back Jenna Adkins, who was “a little bit under the weather” and stayed home, Perry said.
Ashland keeper Gracie Madden allowed nothing after the early flurry. She made a point-blank save in the 31st minute and a leaping swat in the 45th.
The Red Devils and LadyCats will meet again Sept. 21 in Flatwoods. That game will not be for district seeding, as the 63rd District continues to follow the pandemic-era KHSAA recommendation of only having teams meet once in the regular season.